Human rights and climate change on the negotiating table

Ahead of the first meeting between Indian-American Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the White House said democracy, human rights, climate change will be among other issues including both will discuss. White House sources also said the meeting would serve to “strengthen” the strategic partnership between the two countries.
“This meeting will build on their June 3 phone conversation regarding the COVID response. They plan to discuss democracy, human rights, climate and global health issues, ”a White House official said on condition of anonymity.
“On Thursday, the vice president will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India,” the official said.
According to the official, as President Joe Biden delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Harris plans to continue his work to advance the Biden-Harris administration’s agenda to rebuild “our alliances and restore the America’s global leadership.
“The vice president will lead a session at the multinational summit hosted by President Biden on the response to the COVID-19 pandemic and hold four bilateral meetings with leaders from around the world,” the official said.
Later today, Harris is due to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to express his appreciation for the long-standing friendship and shared values between the United States and the United Kingdom.
She will also affirm the Biden administration’s goal of expanding cooperation with the UK to address a wide range of issues, including geopolitical threats, global health challenges and climate change, the official said.
Harris will lead a session focusing on reconstruction to better prepare for and prevent future pandemics on Wednesday, the White House official said.
Last spring, she called for a global health security fund to fill major gaps in funding for pandemic preparedness. This fund would allow governments, private sector donors, development banks and foundations to combine their resources to support disease surveillance, biosecurity and biosecurity, workforce training and immunization programs. .
“In her remarks on Wednesday, the vice president will announce the progress of this initiative,” the official said.
Harris will meet with President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday; and with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday.
“These meetings aim to deepen partnerships in Africa and promote good governance, shared prosperity and security among our nations,” the official said, adding that Harris will also focus on the importance of democratic institutions, security global health, respect for universal rights, equitable economic growth and expanded trade that benefits both the United States and Africa.
“The vice president’s agenda this week reflects her role as the president’s trusted partner and builds on her work to advance the administration’s global agenda,” the White House official said.
Since taking office, she has met or spoken to more than thirty world leaders, defending American interests on issues ranging from global health to climate change to cyber threats, the official added.
Harris has addressed the world stage on the urgent need to strengthen our democracies to collectively better respond to the threats of the times. Last month, she visited Singapore and Vietnam to highlight U.S. partnerships and advance the country’s strategic and economic interests in the region, the White House official said.
(With PTI entries)