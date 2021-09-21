Morrison and Macron need to talk

After mismanaging its cancellation of the French submarine contract, the Morrison government is making matters worse by suggesting that the French really must, or should have, known what was to come.

As Labor continues to say nationally, Scott Morrison does not like to admit his mistakes.

Instead of accepting that the government made a diplomatic blunder by not giving France proper notice, Australia would abandon the $ 90 billion contract, Morrison doubled down.

Arriving in the United States, he said: I had made it very clear that a conventional submarine would no longer meet our strategic interests and what we needed these ships to do.

“This had been communicated very clearly several months ago. We were working on these issues.

This is to say one of two things. That the French fury (as opposed to the disappointment that Morrison and ministers endlessly repeat from government talking points) is simply falsified. Or that the French are just plain stupid.

It sounds like trying to find a way to avoid saying Australia has stuffed diplomacy.

Morrison also said it was not possible for us to discuss such secure matters in relation to our relations with other countries at the time.

Does this really hold up, especially given the proximity of the United States-France relationship?





It’s one thing to say that the first stages of the AKUS negotiation had to be secret, it’s another to humiliate the French by suggesting that they are so untrustworthy that they must have been. kept in the dark until the last minute.

Through its clumsy diplomacy, or lack of diplomacy, the Australian government unleashed waves that created problems with ripple effects for its AUKUS partners, especially the United States, which the French would have been unhappy with anyway. .

In the face of Frances’ anger against America, President Joe Biden quickly appealed to President Emmanuel Macron to try to smooth things over (it took time to program but The Australian Financial Review indicated that they would speak overnight on Tuesday, Australian time).





When asked in New York if he would speak with Macron before meeting with EU leaders and Biden, Morrison said there was no opportunity for that at the moment. He was sure this opportunity would come in time.

But right now I understand the disappointment, and they are working on the consultations with their ambassador who returned to Paris and we will be patient on that, Morrison.

He continued: We will engage with the European leaders, above all, continue to engage with the leaders of ASEAN.

Morrison spoke with Indonesian President Joko Widodo while visiting the United States. I was able to reassure him, especially on non-proliferation issues. The Indonesians had raised concerns about AUKUS. Malaysians will also need a little work.

To deal with the diplomatic fallout, the most logical solution would be for Morrison to concede the lack of proper notice and consultation, in a direct conversation with Macron.

We do not know if the Prime Minister attempted to call Macron following the explosion (his office did not respond when asked). We also don’t know if Macron would be too busy washing his hair to answer a call from Morrison.

For Morrison, a frank, leader-to-leader discussion, with an admission that things should have been handled better, would be a mature approach and could limit the damage to Australian interests, including trade talks with Europe. But the Prime Minister doesn’t like to eat even the smallest slice of the humble pie.





