Chinese utility companies bankrupt as coal prices soar





China’s energy industry is caught between a rock and a hard place. As the world’s second-largest economy has come back to life in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic, demand for energy has skyrocketed, leading to soaring fuel prices and unprecedented decisions by Beijing to compromise part of security. energy in the interests of keeping the lights on for now. Moreover, all of this is taking place as the Chinese economy goes into a slowdown and inflation rates are rising. “Inflation is skyrocketing and the country’s producer price index hit a 13-year high last month, driven by rising commodity prices,” CNN Business reported on the struggles of the Chinese economy earlier this month. “The government has warned that the high costs of raw materials such as energy and petrochemicals will exacerbate the growth and employment challenges faced by manufacturers, especially small and medium-sized businesses. “ It is in this disturbing context that Beijing took the historic decision to sell part of the oil that President Xi Jinping’s administration has been storing in a strategic reserve for years. China, the world’s largest oil importer and the world’s second largest consumer of oil, relies heavily on foreign oil to keep its economy afloat. Addressing this blatant vulnerability has placed energy security at the center of China’s energy policy for a long time, but now Beijing’s sole focus appears to be damage control. In fact, thanks to skyrocketing demand for electricity, some provinces are even experiencing the worst electricity shortages the country has ever seen. seen in a decade. And to make matters worse, coal prices have started to climb and Chinese power companies face a very real possibility of bankruptcy. Coal accounts for more than 50% of China’s energy mix, and a recent dispute with Australia had already made China’s coal supply particularly tight before the recent spike in demand. In fact, the unofficial Australian coal embargo would have caused its power outages across China earlier this year. The story continues Today, several groups of coal-fired power companies are asking the Chinese government to charge Chinese residents more for electricity in order to stay afloat. Even though coal prices are skyrocketing, Chinese coal-fired power plants can legally only increase their prices by up to 10% in response to rising operating costs. To make matters worse, last year China’s main economic planning agency, the National Development and Reform Commission, fully increased the ban rate. Chinese coal-fired power plants are now screaming that something must give way. The Beijing Electricity Industry Association sent a letter to the Beijing Municipal City Management Commission asking for an increase in electricity prices earlier this month. “Five member companies suffered losses in the first seven months of the year, ranging from 20 million yuan ($ 3.1 million) to 192 million yuan,” the South China Morning Post said. reported Last week. The petition echoed a letter sent by 11 coal-fired utilities in the Beijing-Tianjin-Tangshan power grid last month, which claimed they were losing money and were on the verge of bankruptcy due to the sharp increase in coal prices. ” According to the letter, in July, coal prices were up 65.3% from the previous year. The severity of the shortage and the potential for prolonged economic fallout make many wonder how far Beijing will have to bend to keep a lid on the potential crash that is looming. He was widely speculated that Xi Jinping will soon have to end his unofficial moratorium on coal imports from Australia in order to meet demand. It is also highly doubtful that Beijing will be able to meet its climate commitments, which are largely based on reducing the country’s dependence on coal, the dirtiest fossil fuel in terms of carbon emissions. While Xi Jinping made lofty promises of decarbonization by 2060, China and India have been doubly responsible for increasing demand and increasing global coal prices as the global community takes a step towards a green energy transition. By Haley Zaremba for Oil Octobers More reads on Oil Octobers: Read this article on OilPrice.com

