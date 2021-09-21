Failure to form an inclusive government will lead to civil war in Afghanistan (PM Imran Khan)





Prime Minister Imran Khan speaks with the BBC’s John Simpson in an interview, September 21, 2021. – Screenshot of BBC video Prime Minister Imran urges the Taliban to respect human rights and to ensure that Afghanistan is not used against any country. The decision to recognize the Taliban government must be taken in consultation with neighboring states, he said. “If they don’t include all factions in their government, sooner or later they will have a civil war,” the prime minister said.

Failure to form an inclusive government will lead to civil war in Afghanistan, Prime Minister Imran Khan said, as the Taliban announced several senior appointments nearly a month after taking control of the country.

The Taliban were ousted from power by US-led forces in 2001 for refusing to hand over the al-Qaeda leaders responsible for the 9/11 attacks. The group returned to Kabul last month after US forces announced their departure and the US-backed government and military collapsed.

“If they don’t include all factions [in the government] sooner or later they will have a civil war. It would mean an unstable, chaotic Afghanistan and a great place for terrorists. It is a concern, “the Prime Minister said in an interview with the BBC’s John Simpson.

Recognizing the Taliban government, the prime minister said the decision would be made after consultations with other neighboring states.

“All the neighbors will get together and see how they are progressing […] whether or not to recognize them will be a collective decision, “said the Prime Minister.

Prime Minister Imran Khan called on the Taliban leaders to form an inclusive government, respect human rights and ensure that Afghan soil is not used to harbor terrorists who could pose a threat to the security of the country. Pakistan.

The foreign ministers of Russia, China, Pakistan and Iran held a meeting last Thursday on the current situation in Afghanistan and the evolution of the security paradigm in the region and urged the Taliban to form an inclusive government in the country.

The prime minister noted that the statements the Taliban made after coming to power were “very encouraging,” as he reiterated that the international community should give the Taliban more time.

The prime minister said Afghan women would end up “asserting their rights” because they were strong, and when asked how long it would take, he replied: “One year, two years, three years” .

“It is too early to say anything because it has barely been a month, and after 20 years of civil war, they [the Taliban] came to power, “said the Prime Minister.

The Taliban administration in Afghanistan is working to reopen secondary education for girls, who were excluded from a recent return to school for boys and girls, though a Taliban spokesperson speaking on Tuesday gave no time to act.

The Taliban say they have changed since their 1996-2001 regime, when they banned women from leaving home without male parents and closed schools for girls, but they sparked skepticism when they announced the move. last week they would open schools for high school boys. but not the girls.

“In the case of schools (for female students), the Ministry of Education is working hard to prepare the ground for high school girls’ education as early as possible, work is underway on the procedure, and it is hoped that it will be done, God willing, ”Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid told reporters at a press conference in Kabul.

