After the vandalism of Owaisi’s house, he asks Prime Minister Modi who radicalized these henchmen | Latest India News

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) leader Asaduddin Owaisi targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Secretary Amit Shah after his Delhi residence was vandalized by members of the Hindu Sena on Tuesday. Sharing photos of his official residence in Delhis Ashoka Road, Owaisi said the vandals were armed with axes and sticks as they threw stones at his house and destroyed the nameplate.

My home in Delhi was vandalized today by radicalized henchmen. Their cowardice is well known and as usual they came in droves, not alone. They also chose a time when I was not at home. They were armed with axes and sticks, they threw stones at my house, my nameplate was destroyed, MP Lok Sabha said on Twitter.

He also alleged that the guard was assaulted amid community slogans and threats to kill the MP for Hyderabad. In a series of tweets, Owaisi asked Shah what message he was sending if an MP’s house was unsafe in the nation’s capital.

@PMOIndia is preaching to the world how we have to fight radicalization, please tell who radicalized these henchmen? If these thugs think this is going to scare me, they don’t know Majlis and what we’re made of. Well never stop our fight for justice, tweeted the head of AIMIM.

Following the incident, Delhi police arrested five members of the Hindu Sena for their alleged involvement in the incident, the PTI news agency reported. Police said a case had been registered at Parliament Street Police Station. The national president of the Hindu Sena said they were offended by Owaisis’ “anti-Hindu” statements during his rallies, according to PTI.

Owaisi recently launched the AIMIM poll campaign from Ayodhya for the 2022 UP Assembly elections where he called for the demolition of Babri Masjid in 1992.

Secular parties are afraid to mention it today. They continue to scare you and profit The community will not be afraid. Muslims learn to fear only God. I came here to defeat the BJP and make sure they don’t form the government here, Owaisi said.