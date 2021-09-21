Opinion: How to repair the damage of the Trump presidency





“After Trump” analysis and proposals address ways in which the Justice Department and any special counsel appointed to conduct investigations can be shielded from political pressure in the face of such scenarios, and it is difficult to imagine two. authors better suited to the task.

Bob Bauer is a former Obama administration lawyer in the White House, research fellow at New York University Law School, and co-chair of President Biden’s Supreme Court panel. Jack Goldsmith was the head of the Office of the Legal Counsel to the George W. Bush administration and now teaches law at Harvard. He is also a senior researcher at the Hoover Institution at Stanford and co-founder of Lawfare, an influential online journal devoted to national security.

Although their book is circulating on Capitol Hill and many of their ideas are already being considered by lawmakers, a conversation with the authors revealed their concern that more immediate crises in Washington could block efforts to correct the vulnerabilities. exploited by Trump – which would allow a future president to pick up where Trump left off.

Below is a slightly edited Q&A with the authors.

Michael D’Antonio: Bob was President Obama’s lawyer in the White House, and you, Jack, were in the Justice Department of George W. Bush. At first you were both going to collaborate on a book on the lawyer’s desk, right?

Jack Goldsmith: We spent a whole day going through and planning this book. And throughout that day, (we) continued to reflect on current events and the extent to which the Trump presidency has illustrated the shortcomings and limitations of the rules and standards of presidential accountability.

The great (post-Watergate) reforms of the 1970s, which were so important in setting the rules for presidential accountability, had done a great job but had sort of run its course. Or at least, their weaknesses were exposed during the days of the Trump administration. At the end of the day, we basically decided this was the book we needed to write.

D’Antonio: Part of the story you cite shows that presidents abide by unwritten standards on how to exercise presidential power. For example, presidents have generally relied on screenings and recommendations from the Justice Department for pardons and pardons. What causes presidents to accept these constraints when a decision is made?

Bob Bauer: These are questions that are fundamentally influenced by the kind (legacy) that a president wishes to leave behind, the legacy that a president thinks he is establishing. And that will include circumstances in which the president, for example, could have wielded legal authority and chosen not to.

For example, using the power of grace to reward friends and punish enemies, or to use it for blatant political ends. The choice is not, for the most part, dictated by constitutional or other more formal considerations, but simply by what the president considers should guide the exercise of this authority by any director general.

D’Antonio: Presidents have entered into controversies over pardons delivered when they leave office, but the power of pardon seems pretty absolute. What do you think ?

Goldsmith: Congress can’t stop the president from pardoning someone. The power of grace is absolute in this sense.

But Congress can punish both the president and the recipient of a pardon after the fact, if that pardon was granted to (obstruct) justice, or if that pardon was part of a bribe to obtain a pardon. benefit of the person who received the grace.

We suggest that Congress make it very clear that these types of pardons are criminal. We also propose that Congress ban self-pardons. Most of what Trump has done in terms of forgiving his cronies, assuming there was no bribe, cannot be stopped without a constitutional amendment. But on the most egregious examples of bribe forgiveness, obstruction of justice, or self-forgiveness, we think Congress could take action.

D’Antonio: It makes sense to tackle bribes and obstruction of justice where pardons are granted, but where do you stand to investigate presidents and their actions after they have left their functions?

Bauer: Throughout the book we talk about the risks of the legal process being militarized; that is, something aimed at fixing systemic problems important to the functioning of government ends up being a weapon for scoring partisan points. But that cannot mean a pass for presidents who are properly investigated for serious violations of the law. There are therefore risks in both directions: militarization of the law or major failure to apply it.

D’Antonio: But there have been instances where an investigation might have been useful.

Bauer: We would probably have seen a significant number of questions (answered in) the Richard Nixon investigation, but it was interrupted by the pardon that was granted so quickly after he left office.

Goldsmith: Bob is right that Nixon would almost certainly have been investigated if (President Gerald R.) Ford had not pardoned him. And other presidential administrations have been the subject of investigations on the sidelines. These examples show both that it is possible to do it and that there is reluctance to do so. And of course, Trump takes all of these questions to the extreme.

D’Antonio: The aftermath of Trump’s presidency has led you to come up with a host of new laws. For example, you are proposing that Congress require presidential candidates to disclose their tax returns. But the January 6 attack on the Capitol and the Covid-19 pandemic distracted us. Are you worried that the time to correct what Trump has revealed is passing or is part of the process going to take place in the justice system?

Bauer: There is an investigation (ongoing) from the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office … (but) a number of those investigations and legal issues do not involve his actions as president. Some happened before his political career and others during his candidacy, such as the hidden money payments scandal. So I don’t think the legal story is over.

Goldsmith: If it is discovered that Trump has committed prosecutable crimes and if Attorney General (Merrick) Garland thinks he can make a case, he will wonder if he should. He could say yes, and he could say no, but he will think about the consequences of continuing or not. And that’s a legitimate function for a prosecutor.

D’Antonio: Trump’s violation of so many presidential standards could be an argument for the need to clarify what is expected of the president. Without these changes, would we depend on officials to act with integrity or faithful to standards, unlike Trump? And does the public trust its institutions?

Goldsmith: We believe that the presidency’s institutional reforms help maintain its legitimacy. Thus, many of the changes we are proposing for the Department of Justice are designed to help the institution more credibly demonstrate that it acts with integrity.

One of the controversies surrounding the FBI’s (2016) investigations into Hillary Clinton and the Trump campaign was that the FBI did not have much concrete direction for decision-making in these highly contested and highly political contexts. A lot of the controversy and issues that (surrounded) the legitimacy of what the ministry was doing could have been avoided had there been clear and smart rules in place.

Another example is that (Trump administration) Attorney General (William) Barr would often publicly comment on an ongoing investigation in a way that was truly damaging to the credibility of the department and the credibility of that investigation. This was inconsistent with what Barr himself had said about how Attorneys General were supposed to behave, but the standard of not commenting on ongoing Justice Department investigations did not clearly apply.

D’Antonio: After Watergate there was a bipartisan effort to tackle presidential abuse of power, and as you say in your book, it worked for a while. With Trumpism dominating the Republican Party, that doesn’t seem likely at the moment. But do you think that there are possible things?

Bauer: I think you see that, for example, in areas like war powers, there is the basis for a bipartisan agreement to address some of the abuses that we discussed in the book. Trump forced the calculation of how serious this problem was and what would happen if someone came to power, Democrat or Republican, (who was) smarter than Trump, more experienced in using the levers of power, ( and) who could do even more damage than Trump did.

Goldsmith: This is a very important time to try to achieve some of these reforms. If Congress can exercise its presidential reform force, hopefully a few times, it will get stronger. It is a very important year ahead. And so we plan to do everything we can to help move the process forward.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/opinions/after-trump-presidency-qa-dantonio/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos