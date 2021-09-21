The representative of the Emir of Kuwait and the Emir of Qatar discuss bilateral relations





NEW YORK: Representative of His Highness Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah discussed bilateral relations with the Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Al- Thani on the sidelines of the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). During the meeting held on Monday evening, the two sides reviewed the consolidation of relations between the two countries and the issues of common interest on the agenda of the assembly, in addition to their point of view. at regional and international level. Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled conveyed to Sheikh Tamim the greetings of His Highness Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and His Highness Crown Prince Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, as well as their wishes for further progress and prosperity to the leadership, government and people of Qatar. The meeting was attended by Kuwaiti Minister of Foreign Affairs and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs, Sheikh Dr Ahmad Nasser Al-Mohammad Al-Sabah, Permanent Representative of Kuwait to United Nations Ambassador Mansour Al-Otaibi and the official delegation accompanying His Highness the Prime Minister. Turkish mission

Meanwhile, His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled took part in an inauguration ceremony of Turkey’s Permanent Mission to the UN in New York. The ceremony took place under the patronage and in the presence of Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. His Highness the Prime Minister expressed his joy to participate in this ceremony which embodies the deeply rooted ties between Turkey and Kuwait and their peoples, wishing Turkey further progress and prosperity. The ceremony took place in the presence of UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, heads of state and delegations from countries participating in the 76th session of the United Nations General Assembly. In addition, His Highness the Prime Minister met Comorian President Othman Ghazali on Monday. During the meeting, bilateral relations and ways to improve and develop them, as well as issues of common interest were discussed. Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad and Kuwaiti Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Otaibi attended the meeting, held on the sidelines of the 76th session of the General Assembly United Nations in New York. Joint Arab action

Meanwhile, Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Sheikh Dr Ahmad Al-Sabah said that an Arab League ministerial meeting, hosted by the Permanent Mission of Kuwait to the UN, considered issues related to the action and common Arab challenges, in particular the Palestinian cause. In a press statement on the sidelines of the meeting held on Monday evening, Sheikh Dr Ahmad said the meeting was to follow the last meeting of foreign ministers and prepare for the 76th session of the high-level General Assembly of Nations. United. Other topics related to the challenges facing the Arab region, including the crisis in Yemen, as well as the situations in Syria and Libya were discussed, he added. All the participants in this meeting praised the role of Tunisia which represents the Arab countries in the Security Council, whose membership will end by the end of this year, then the UAE will become a non-permanent member of the UNSC for two years. , he stressed. There was a consensus among all heads of delegations from Arab countries on a multitude of issues, he said. – KUNA

