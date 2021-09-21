2021 Save America rally with Donald Trump in Perry, Georgia: lineup





PERRY, Ga. Former President Donald Trump is making a stopover in Central Georgia in a few days, and rally organizers have released a schedule.

Calendar for Saturday 25 September

2:00 p.m. – Doors open and live music after UGA vs Vanderbilt football game

5:00 p.m. – Beginning of remarks prior to the program. Guest speakers are: US Senate Candidate Herschel Walker, Georgia Secretary of State Candidate Jody Hice, and Lieutenant Governor Candidate Burt Jones.

7 p.m. – Mr. Trump will speak

After Trump’s speech, there will be a fireworks display from Southern Sky Fireworks.

Georgia National Fairgrounds at 401 Larry Walker Parkway in Perry

The event is free. You can sign up for tickets on their website here.

The purpose of the rally is to garner support from a large number of candidates who have said they are participating in races statewide.

Perhaps the biggest candidate is Herschel Walker, the UGA legend who previously announced he would run against Senator Raphael Warnock in 2022. He recently received approval from the former POTUS.

Trump also lent his support to State Senator Burt Jones for the position of lieutenant governor currently held by Geoff Duncan, who announced he would NOT be running for re-election in May, and Jody Hice for secretary of state.

