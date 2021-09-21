Politics
CGTN: A look back at 2021: Chinese dreams come true
BEIJING, September 21, 2021 / CNW / – The Chinese Mid-Autumn Festival, celebrated on September 21 this year is the occasion for family reunions. It is a day when many people believe that dreams come true when the moon is at its peak.
On this day, let’s take a look at 2021, which has so far seen many Chinese dreams come true, including the achievement of the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects and the successful completion of the Shenzhou- 12 manned space missions.
Building a moderately prosperous society
“Thanks to the continuous efforts of the whole Party and the whole nation, we have achieved the first centenary goal of building a moderately prosperous society in all respects,” Chinese President Xi Jinping said at a ceremony. marking the centenary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) on 1st of July.
With the announcement, China provided a historic solution to the problem of absolute poverty. The country is now moving towards the second goal of the centenary of construction China in a large modern socialist country in all respects.
In eight years, China successfully lifted 98.99 million impoverished people out of poverty, as well as 832 impoverished counties and 128,000 villages.
China spent in total nearly 1.6 trillion yuan (In regards to $ 246 billion) on poverty eradication through a targeted poverty reduction strategy, striving to eradicate poverty through development.
Since the 18th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in 2012, Xi chaired seven central symposia on poverty reduction work, conducted more than 50 research tours on poverty reduction, and visited all from China 14 contiguous poor neighborhoods.
Millions of executives have been sent to the front lines of the fight against poverty. Among them, more than 1,800 workers lost their lives for the great cause of the country.
In Xi’s words, the eradication of absolute poverty represented a miraculous achievement in China. The victory was achieved through the combined efforts of the whole Party and the nation.
Advances in space exploration
from China the space dream is another highlight of the year 2021. The country declared a complete success of the Shenzhou-12 manned space flight mission after three Chinese astronauts landed safely on Earth on September 17, ending their three-month space trip.
At April 29, China launched the Tianhe central module of the Chinese Space Station. Just as Xi said during his conversation with the astronauts on 23 june, “The construction of the space station is an important step in from China the space industry, which will make pioneering contributions to the peaceful use of space by humankind.
Read more:
On the day of the Chang’e-5 mission, looking back on Xi’s main quotes on from China space dream
Xi’s words revealed from China relentless spirit in its pursuit of space exploration. In fact, Xi has always closely watched the growth of from China aerospace industry.
Since the 18th CPC National Congress in 2012, the Chinese president has issued several important instructions on the development of the industry, hoping that it will continue to make new inroads through innovation and self-reliance.
From the launch of from China the first Dongfanghong-1 artificial space satellite to the Shenzhou-12 spacecraft, these 50 years have seen how China strives to pursue his dream of “flying in the sky and reaching the moon”.
Centennial Olympic dream
As we approach the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics, from China dream of hosting the Games will come true a second time, which Beijing the first city in the world to host both Summer and Winter Games.
From the dream of hosting the Olympic Games in 1908 to the final staging of the Summer Olympics in 2008, the hundred-year-old dream has witnessed the Chinese nation’s journey to prosperity.
China now invites the whole world to join in a “wonderful, extraordinary and remarkable” Olympic Winter Games. Looking to the future, there are more Chinese dreams waiting to come true.
https://news.cgtn.com/news/2021-09-21/A-look-back-at-2021-Fulfillment-of-Chinese-dreams-13JDjJPGGwo/index.html
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cgtn-a-look-back-at-2021-fulfillment-of-chinese-dreams-301381904.html
SOURCE CGTN
View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2021/21/c8924.html
