Kamala Harris to “strengthen” Indo-American strategic partnership to meet Narendra Modi: White House

Washington: US Vice President Kamala Harris will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the White House on Thursday to strengthen “the strategic partnership between the two countries as they plan to discuss various issues including democracy, human rights and the climate, a White House official said on Tuesday. This meeting will build on their June 3 phone conversation regarding the COVID response. They plan to discuss democracy, human rights, climate and global health issues, the official told PTI. The vice president will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India, the White House official said on condition of anonymity. According to the official, as President Joe Biden delivered his first address to the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday, Harris plans to continue his work to advance the Biden-Harris administrations’ agenda to rebuild our alliances and restore global leadership to the United Nations. America. The Vice President will lead a multinational summit session hosted by President Biden on the response to the COVID-19[female[feminine pandemic and hold four bilateral meetings with leaders from around the world, the official said. Later today, Harris is due to meet with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to express his appreciation for the long-standing friendship and shared values ​​between the United States and the United Kingdom. She will also affirm the Biden administration’s goal of expanding cooperation with the UK to address a wide range of issues, including geopolitical threats, global health challenges and climate change, the official said. Harris will lead a session focusing on reconstruction to better prepare for and prevent future pandemics on Wednesday, the White House official said. Last spring, she called for a global health security fund to fill major gaps in funding for pandemic preparedness. This fund would allow governments, private sector donors, development banks and foundations to combine their resources to support disease surveillance, biosecurity and biosecurity, workforce training and immunization programs. . In her remarks on Wednesday, the vice president will announce progress on the initiative, the official said. Harris will meet with President of Zambia Hakainde Hichilema on Wednesday; and with the President of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, on Thursday. These meetings aim to deepen partnerships in Africa and promote good governance, shared prosperity and security among our nations, the official said, adding that Harris will also focus on the importance of democratic institutions, global health security. , respect for universal rights, a growing equitable economy and increased trade that benefits both the United States and Africa. The vice presidents’ agenda this week reflects his role as the president’s trusted partner and builds on his work to advance the administration’s global agenda, the White House official said. Since taking office, she has met or spoken to more than thirty world leaders, defending American interests on issues ranging from global health to climate change to cyber threats, the official added. Harris has addressed the world stage on the urgent need to strengthen our democracies to collectively better respond to the threats of the times. Last month, she visited Singapore and Vietnam to highlight U.S. partnerships and advance the country’s strategic and economic interests in the region, the White House official said.

