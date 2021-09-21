NA sees heated debate between opposition and Treasury over sacking of government workers





National Assembly opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif addressing a session of parliament in this file photo. Photo courtesy of Twitter / NA of PakistanOpposition, Treasury members oppose inflation, sacking of government workers. Members present various bills during the session. The meeting is adjourned until 4 pm tomorrow.

ISLAMABAD: A session of the National Assembly on Tuesday saw a heated exchange between the opposition which denounced “historic” inflation and unemployment, notably resulting from the dismissal of government employees and the treasury benches which shamed the leader opposition so that his brother had “fled” the country after “looting”.

Opposition leader Shahbaz Sharif censured the decision to fire workers at Pakistan International Airlines and Pakistan Steel Mills. “Are we the ones who fired these people?” He asked.

“How many departments can I start listing here?” He remarked.

Shahbaz said that five million people in the country are unemployed and have been “forced to beg for money”, with which they manage to have “one meal”.

“Where have those 10 million jobs that you promised go?” He asked, referring to a pre-electoral commitment by Prime Minister Imran Khan, also indicated in the PTI manifesto.

The opposition leader said Finance Minister Shaukat Tarin had not promised any new taxes. “Look where the price of oil and gasoline has climbed,” he added.

“Never in Pakistan’s history have we seen such inflation,” he said, adding that “even the heavens are crying” looking at the state Pakistan is in.

Shahbaz went on to say that if he were to really dig deeper into the situation the country finds itself in, “we will see no end to what I might say.”

“If I had to lay out the facts, it will be difficult for all of you to digest them,” he added.

The opposition leader then said he wanted to “set the record straight” on the legal issues of the Sharifs.

He said that in the case of his brother, the supremo PML-N Nawaz Sharif, the Supreme Court heard the case in the case of his work permit (iqama), not the Panama Papers, and that is on the iqama that the verdict was based on.

Shahbaz said his family sold the Ittefaq smelter and land to settle their debts, “to the last penny.”

“We hadn’t even given up a dime’s worth of our loans,” he said, referring to all the times the PML-N was in power.

“Who put an end to the power cuts?” he asked, in another reference to the PML-N.

“How do you think these LNG projects were set up? he asked, in yet another.

He said in contrast, the PTI “destroyed people, killed them, but did not set up a project worth a penny in the country”.

PML-N MP Khwaja Asif also deplored the dismissal of 16,000 government employees. “These people had been working since 1990. Putting them out of work like that is not fair,” he said.

“Fake electricity bills sent to rural consumers”

PML-N MP Ahsan Iqbal said fake electricity bills are being issued in rural areas of the country.

The huge bills sent to rural consumers sparked cries from them, Iqbal said.

He stressed the need for the government to immediately investigate the matter.

‘Look between’

Responding to Shahbaz’s speech, Human Rights Minister Shireen Mazari said: They are asking the federal government to examine its conscience, but they should look inside before criticizing the government.

She said there was a time when the Sharif family swore they would fill the country’s coffers with riches. “But instead, her brother looted the country and fled,” she said, addressing Shahbaz.

Shahbaz responded by saying: This lady is honorable to us, but the language she used is reprehensible. “

Mazari also responded to Asif’s comments saying “you should have a little bit of shame, a little bit of dignity.”

“Where were you when these people were sent back? “

“The government also has feelings”

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan said the opposition expressed their feelings, but the government also had feelings.

While commenting on Shahbaz’s views on the dismissal of employees of government institutions, Khan said Prime Minister Imran Khan had issued directives for the restoration of 16,000 employees.

He said the attorney general would do his best to restore these employees to their previous positions.

Many employees have died of heart attacks, Khan said, adding that legal route is the only way to reinstate employees.

We hope to obtain a favorable ruling from the Supreme Court in this regard, he added.

Referring to when Nawaz told parliament he would show his sources of income, Khan said the PML-N leader “had not presented these sources to the court.

Instead, Nawaz brought Qatari letters to court, Khan said.

He said that when Prime Minister Imran Khan was summoned to court, he appeared and was declared sadiq (honest) and ameen (trustworthy) by the court.

Nawaz is also expected to appear in court because the court summoned him, Khan said.

Responding to a notice of appeal submitted to the assembly regarding the delay in completing the Kacchi Canal project, the minister said Phase II of the project would be completed by August 2022.

Bill calling for an increase in the number of SC judges

Meanwhile, a draft amendment to increase the number of Supreme Court justices was introduced by PPP MP Qadir Khan Mandokhail.

There are only 17 SC judges; why are there not 50 judges in the supreme court? Mandokhail asked.

He said Pakistan is 128th in the world on the justice delivery ladder so such a bill should be supported in the naya Pakistan.

The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs supported the bill and handed it over to the relevant NA committee.

He said the bill should be sent to the committee where the advice of the SC Registrar will be sought.

We want to keep the SC up to date on the number of judges issue, Khan said.

Bill amending the National Human Rights Commission

During the session, PPP MP Agha Rafiullah presented the National Human Rights Commission Amendment Bill 2021 to the assembly.

The human rights minister opposed the bill saying that the national commission was formed under the PPP regime.

The formation of a committee for the appointment of the committee chair exists in the bill, Mazari said.

To this, PPP MP Shazia Marri said that the number of members in the commissions, including the Pakistan Election Commission, is much more important for the appointment of a president.

Mazari then called for a vote on whether the bill should be introduced.

MP introduces bill to ban begging

During the meeting, MP James Iqbal introduced a bill to ban begging in the country.

To this, Parliamentary Home Secretary Shokat Ali supported the bill.

The number of beggars has increased not only in Islamabad, but across the country, Ali said.

Entrepreneur registration invoice

In addition, the deputy Uzma Riaz presented a bill for the registration of entrepreneurs.

MP Ali also supported this bill.

Bill against the dismissal of government employees

During the session, PPP MP Shazia Marri asked the speaker to allow the presentation of a bill against the dismissal of 16,000 employees of government institutions.

To this, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Khan objected to Marri for seeking permission to introduce the bill.

This case is currently in court, so it is best not to be brought up here, Khan said.

At this, MP Raja Parvez Ashraf said the issue can be discussed as the court has made a ruling.

PPP MPs protested that Marri was not allowed to speak.

We underline the quorum to protest that Marri was not given the opportunity to speak, said MP Agha Rafiullah.

When a quorum is indicated, the meeting is adjourned to Wednesday 4 p.m.

