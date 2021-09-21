US Can Recover From Trump’s ‘Pure Idiocy’ On Climate Change





U.S. Climate Envoy John Kerry speaks at a White House press briefing in Washington, January 27, 2021.

Kevin Lamarque | Reuters

US Climate Commissioner John Kerry on Tuesday denounced President Donald Trump’s lack of climate action during his tenure in the White House. Kerry also warned that the damage caused by climate change is in some cases irreversible.

“I refuse to accept the idea that sheer idiocy and the lack of scientific justification and legitimate economic justification or even political justification for the withdrawal of Donald Trump, I refuse to believe that it creates anything irreparable for people in good faith in good conscience who want to do the right thing, ”said Kerry, speaking at an event during Climate Week in New York City.

Trump withdrew the United States from the Paris climate agreement, a move President Joe Biden rescinded earlier this year. Kerry said the United States can only regain the world’s trust through action.

“My goal isn’t specifically to restore confidence. It’s a by-product of what we do,” Kerry said. “It’s restored by doing, it’s restored by being there doing the things necessary to solve the problem, the fundamentals of the problem.”

“Drop the chips where they can as to how people judge what the United States is doing,” Kerry said.

Indeed, as Kerry berated the previous administration’s lack of action, he also warned that the Biden administration was facing an unmitigated crisis.

“Mother Nature is sending the clearest signals ever on how quickly the evidence is accelerating regarding unfolding dire circumstances,” Kerry said.

California and the western United States have been affected since June by several large fires, record-breaking heat waves and a “heat dome,” and the northeast has suffered fatal flash floods caused by the remains of the hurricane Ida.

Overall, countries are not changing fast enough to respond to and mitigate climate change.

“We have the latest IPCC report, which points out that we need to deploy renewables much faster, six times faster than today,” said Kerry, referring to the report of the Intergovernmental Panel on climate change published in August. “We need to start reducing our dependence on the world’s dirtiest fuel, coal, and we need to do it five times faster than today. We need to reforest five times faster. the transition to electric vehicles is about 22 times faster. So we are late. And that’s the main thing. “

He also cautioned against going beyond climatic tipping points, where some damage cannot be reversed.

“Scientists will tell you that not only do they fear that we have reached points of no return in the Arctic and Antarctic and on coral reefs, but they consider that many, if not all, of the changes underway are irreversible. . It should scare people. “

Kerry has seen a positive response from business leaders, he said.

“There’s also an interesting thing happening which I think is perhaps the thing that makes the biggest difference, which is that the private sector around the world is really moving,” he said. . “And CEOs have come to understand that it affects their lives, affects their personal lives, affects their countries, it affects their ability to do business around the world without interruption, without terrible consequences.”

But even if business gets more serious, Kerry said, the climate crisis will not be resolved without countries coming together.

“We won’t do it alone, that’s for sure. No nation can do it. It is done through the best of diplomacy and the best of international engagement combined,” said Kerry.

Basically, said Kerry, staying upbeat, engaged, and moving forward productively is essential.

“The most important thing: we can make a difference. It’s doable. It’s not a lack of capacity, it’s a lack of political will.”

