No cost of living crisis, insists Boris Johnson, despite warning of toxic cocktail of rising bills

Boris Johnson has dismissed growing fears of a cost-of-living crisis this winter, despite senior Tories echoing warnings of what one charity has called a toxic cocktail of rising bills.

When asked if people are really going to struggle this winter as soaring heating costs add to benefit cuts, rising inflation and impending tax hikes, the Prime Minister replied : No, because I think it’s a short-term problem.

Asked in New York, Mr Johnson also denied that people are wondering how they’re going to put food on the table, insisting I don’t think people will run out of food and wages are actually going up.

But the claim of a short-term problem was dismissed by the Resolution Foundation think tank, which warned of a cost-of-living crisis even as immediate gas supply problems ease. .

A charity said The independent that juggling falling revenues with higher costs would be an impossible task for many, while a second said the price hike would be devastating and in some cases fatal.

Mr Johnson dismissed the warnings despite his own business secretary, Kwasi Kwarteng, admitting that some families would have to choose between eating and heating their homes.

It’s a tough situation, it could be a very tough winter, Kwarteng admitted, when he pushed for the controversial 20 credits per week cut to universal credit, starting in October.

Damian Green, Theresa May’s de facto deputy prime minister, warned of families struggling to keep their heads above water, while Gavin Barwell, her chief of staff, stressed real political danger.

But Downing Street has rejected the idea of ​​more help in the coming weeks, Mr Johnson’s deputy spokesman said: We have programs in place to help people during the winter already.

The cocktail of rising costs was already brewing as the end of the Covid leave scheme for workers coincides with inflation reaching 3.2% and is expected to cross 4% by the end of the year.

The cut in universal credit will hit more than 10% of the incomes of around 1 million families, experts say, while national insurance will jump next April to fund the NHS and the rescue of social services.

Heating bills are already on the rise after Ofgem raised the price cap from an average of 1,138 per year to 1,277 from next month before the gas shortage even hit.

Its impact will not be felt until next April, when it should cross the 1,500 mark, predicted consumer champion Martin Lewis.

During his visit to the United Nations, Mr Johnson said spikes in gas prices, like problems with the food supply, were caused by the revival of the global economy and would soon be over.

We will do everything we can to resolve the supply issues, but this is a short-term issue, he said. ITN News.

On the BBC, the Prime Minister claimed to have succeeded in creating highly skilled and well-paid jobs, adding: Unemployment is falling very quickly, jobs are being created, wages are rising.

But Mike Brewer, the chief economist at Resolution Foundations, said The independent: Britain faces a cost-of-living crisis this fall as rising food prices and energy bills, squeezing universal credit and ending the holiday scheme collide.

While some of the pressures are likely to be transient, it does not make it easy for families to cope here and now.

Peter Smith, policy director of the energy poverty charity, National Energy Action, said: This toxic cocktail of challenges will leave millions of households struggling to cope with lower incomes and higher costs. For many, this will be an impossible task.

A spokesperson for Fuel Poverty Action said: The price hike will be devastating, and in some cases fatal even before this round of price hikes, and before the pandemic, more than 10,000 people were dying each year because of the homes cold in the UK.

And Richard Neudegg, responsible for regulating the comparator Uswitch warned, of the price cap: There’s a time bomb out there, where it can rise further in April and consumers are already struggling to pay the bills.

At Hello Great BritainMr. Kwarteng was told of families faced with the choice of heating their homes and staying warm or eating, parents who may forgo meals to feed their children.

Said he needed to offer them some hope, the business secretary replied: You are right.