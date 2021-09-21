After Trump, Democrats push to curtail presidential powers





WASHINGTON (AP) House Democrats have said they will vote this fall on a bill to restrict the president’s power, an effort to curtail executive powers which they say President Donald Trump has clearly abused.

The legislation, due on Tuesday, would limit the president’s clemency power, strengthen laws prohibiting presidents from receiving gifts or payments from foreign governments, better protect independent watchdogs and whistleblowers from dismissals or retaliation, and would give Congress better tools to enforce subpoenas. It was written with input from President Joe Bidens of the White House and incorporates a previous version that Democrats presented just before the November election.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said the bill seeks to restore the checks and balances between Congress and the executive so that no president of any party can ever assume he has the power to usurp the power of other branches of government.

The legislation, Pelosi said, is specific in its remedies and vaccines against future abuse.

The bill comes as Trump mulls over another presidential bid and Democrats defend a slim majority in the 2022 midterm election. Most of the law’s provisions are in direct response to the actions of Trump or of his administration that Democrats saw as abuses of presidential power, including his dismissal of agency whistleblowers, his disregard for congressional subpoenas, and his campaign interactions with Russians in the 2016 election.

Democrats say they negotiated the bill with the White House, which believed aspects of the original legislation went too far. House Intelligence Committee chairman Adam Schiff, the measure’s main Democrat, said on Tuesday that while they disagreed with the administration on all the provisions, they had made adjustments specific to accommodate them. These changes would allow the White House to continue to protect certain subpoenas information and prevent Congress from seeing certain confidential communications between administration officials, Schiff said.

We have taken their comments into account, but we did not fully agree and will continue to work with the White House, Schiff said. He added that Biden supported the reforms in general.

White House spokesman Chris Meagher said in a statement that administration officials strongly support efforts to restore guardrails and revive these long-standing standards and that they are working with Congress to achieve it.

The bill is likely to be a tough sell in the 50-50 Senate, where Democrats need at least 10 votes to pass legislation and Republicans have been reluctant to challenge the former president.

Schiff said loyalty to Trump is what makes the bill necessary.

What has also been very telling over the past four years is that so many of our current checks and balances really hinged on the deep and enduring belief of members of Congress from both parties to support their own institution that each would jealously guard his own institution, he mentioned. And it collapsed. When the membership was more devoted to the person of the president than to the institution, that made, I think, a lot of these necessary reforms.

The legislation would prevent presidents from forgiving Trump once he tweeted he had absolute power to do so while under investigation by the Department of Justice and tighten federal corruption laws to clarify that a forgiveness could be considered a thing of value. It suspends the statute of limitations for any federal offense committed by an incumbent president or vice-president and strengthens regulations regarding foreign gifts.

It would also speed up the judicial process for enforcing congressional subpoenas and allow the court to impose fines on officials who do not comply voluntarily. Dozens of Trump administration officials suffered little consequence for defying subpoenas and ignoring requests for information in the two Democrats’ impeachment inquiries and other inquiries.

The bill would require stricter reporting requirements for campaigns and would clarify and strengthen criminal penalties for campaigns that accept foreign information sought or obtained for political purposes in response to the Trump campaigns’ interactions with the Russians during the 2016 campaign, including conversations between President Donald Trump Jr.’s son … and intermediaries about information that could incriminate Democrat Hillary Clinton.

A report by Special Advocate Robert Mueller revealed multiple contacts between the Trump campaign and Russia, but determined that there was insufficient evidence to prove a criminal conspiracy between the two.

