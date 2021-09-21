Inauguration of Jokowi technology in the Hot Strip Mill 2 plant only in the United States and Indonesia





Tribunnews.com reporter, Ismoyo TRIBUNNEWS.COM, JAKARTA – President Joko Widodo inaugurated the Hot Strip Mill 2 (HSM 2) factory of PT Krakatau Steel (Persero) Tbk. Krakatau Steel CEO Silmy Karim explained that the HSM 2 plant is a plant that uses modern and latest technology in the steel industry. In the steel industry, there are only two that use this high technology, namely in the United States and Indonesia, namely in Krakatau Steel. The HSM 2 plant with a capacity of 1.5 million tonnes per year produces hot-rolled coil products (HRC). With the addition of the capacity of the HSM 2 plant, which is the first plant in Indonesia to produce premium HRC steel products, the production of HRC Krakatau Steel has a total capacity of 3.9 million tons per year. Read also : Jokowi: Large consumption of steel, do not let in foreign products “The construction of the HSM 2 plant with an investment value of Rs 7.5 trillion was established to increase the national steel production capacity and to increase the competitiveness of Indonesian steel products,” said Silmy, Tuesday (09/21/2021). . Read also : President Jokowi: The steel industry is an important pillar of economic growth He continued that the HRC products from the HSM 2 plant will be given priority to fill the automotive market share which requires the best quality steel products. This is in line with Indonesia’s plan to become one of the world’s electric car production centers. Read also : Steel imports increase from January to August 2021, KS performance can be highlighted “Domestic steel consumption will continue to grow alongside the development of infrastructure, domestic industry and the Indonesian economy. In 5 years, national steel consumption per capita per year has increased by 40%, ”said Silmy. “Thus, in accordance with the mandate of the president, Krakatau Steel and the national steel industry will meet the needs of the national steel industry,” he concluded. Earlier, President Joko Widodo at the inauguration of the Krakatau Steel plant said that with the operation of the HSM 2 plant, it is hoped that it will reduce imports of steel products to Indonesia so that it can save costs. currencies. “Krakatau Steel is currently in better health and production is becoming more fluid. This industry is very strategic, which is why I pay special attention to this steel industry, ”said Jokowi. “The manufactured products are needed by other industries, so that the subsequent increase in the capacity of the steel industry may reduce imports from other countries,” the president concluded.

