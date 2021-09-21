The people of Jammu and Kashmir have faith in Prime Minister Modi and the government is keen to keep promises made to Union territory: Union Minister Smriti Irani





“Everyone I have met today has a message of faith in Prime Minister Modi,” said Smriti Irani. (To file) Srinagar: The people of Jammu and Kashmir trust Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Center is keen to keep the promises made to Union territory, Union Minister Smriti Irani said on Tuesday. The Minister began her two-day visit to Budgam in central Kashmir as part of the Union Government’s special outreach initiative in Union territory. She chaired a day organized by the Directorate of Integrated Child Development Program (ICDS) and the Department of Social Protection as part of the celebration of the 4th Rashtriya Poshan Maah 2021. “Everyone I have met today has a message of faith in Prime Minister Modi and we would like to keep the promises made by the Union government to the people of Jammu and Kashmir,” the minister said. of the Union responsible for the protection of women and children. She said that 31,000 smartphones had been provided to 28,000 operational Anganwadi centers in Jammu and Kashmir and that around 9 crore rupees had been provided as financial assistance to deserving women and children of UT in under the Poshan Abhiyan program. The Minister expressed his gratitude and praised the efforts of the district administration for the measures taken to mitigate the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Ms. Irani said the district administration has shown commitment and dedication while rendering its services despite difficult circumstances. “I salute all the Covid warriors, police health workers, civil administration officials and other volunteers, who despite all the dangers put themselves in danger and saved many precious lives,” said she declared. Earlier, Ms. Irani laid the foundation stone for improving and widening the 10 km Budgam-Mamat-Handjan road under construction at a cost of Rs 5.85 crore and to be executed by NABARD. The minister also chaired a meeting of district administration officials to discuss modernization and reforms, in addition to the completion of various development initiatives through different central and state sponsored programs in the district. She appreciated the efforts of the district administration to ensure the timely completion of key projects, mainly related to the interest of common people, despite the difficulties and disruption due to the Covid crisis. Ms. Irani insisted on the creation of a mobile office in police stations where women victims of domestic violence or other physical abuse must register their grievances. The Minister also interacted with various delegations from the District Development Council (DDC), the Block Development Council (BDC), members of the Panchayati Raj institutions and the City Council regarding their demands and grievances. Delegations of traders, youth clubs and local deputations also had an exchange with the Minister and informed him of their issues and demands. She assured them to respond to genuine requests and also to address issues with relevant central government ministries. The minister also visited Sheikh-ul-Alam Hall Budgam and distributed nutritional kits, sanction letters among the selected beneficiaries, including adolescents and the elderly. Later, Ms. Irani participated in a planting campaign in the nearby Bihisti Zehra Park.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ndtv.com/india-news/people-of-j-k-have-faith-in-pm-modi-govt-keen-on-delivering-upon-promises-made-to-ut-irani-2548854 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

