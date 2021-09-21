Biggest revelations at risk are really about the Republican Party





It has been widely reported that Donald Trump and Parliamentary Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy met for lunch in Mar-a-Lago on January 28, three weeks after a Trumpist mob stormed the Capitol, and a week after Joe Biden was sworn in as president. Did you wonder what they were talking about? In Peril, Bob Woodward and Robert Costa have the answer for you. Trump asks:

Want a cheeseburger and fries?

I’ll have a cheeseburger, but I’m fat, said McCarthy. No fries. Salad. Take out the bun.

Does it really work? Trump asked, looking at McCarthys’ plate. Trump removed the bun from his own burger.

Trump ordered ice cream for himself.

There is perhaps a great metaphor here: There are times when Trump makes healthy choices and times when he doesn’t. Or, perhaps, to a political lunch planner, the information that Trump still loves ice cream but may be losing his taste for hamburger buns counts as news you can use. But the function of exchange in the book is different, and twofold. First, it is, as many slice-of-life vignettes do in this book and others in Woodward’s work, a legitimator of supply. Who other than someone very close to the events would know the bun? That’s true of many other times like this in Peril, like when Senator Ted Cruz was at a steakhouse, in the middle of a dinner party, when the President called. And when, before a meeting with Trump, Attorney General Bill Barr armed himself in the small dining room of the Oval Office. Or when Kellyanne Conway called Trump at Walter Reed, where he was being treated for COVID-19, and said: Enjoy your hospital food. No word on whether they served ice cream.

The second function of these moments is to point to one of Peril’s major, albeit less examined, themes: the comfortable, giddy, and familiar complacency of senior Republicans towards Trump, which persists well beyond the point. where his contempt for American democracy became clear. During the steakhouse’s phone call, which took place in December 2020, Cruz agrees to plead the president’s electoral fraud case to the Supreme Court, if the judges take it. (They don’t.) Barr had gone to the Oval Office to urge Trump to focus on his re-election and reconnect with voters who loved him rather than become captive of the Beltway. Conway was giving him strategic advice for the next time he showed up.

On January 6, after the rioters were finally expelled from the Capitol, members of the House and Senate returned to their rooms, and the Electoral College vote count resumed, McCarthy persisted in voting to reject voters in the Electoral College. ‘Arizona and Pennsylvania. (Cruz too.) A week later, McCarthy publicly declared that Trump bore some responsibility for the assault, but the visit to Mar-a-Lago appears to have been intended to reverse that statement, however slight it may be. she. McCarthy went to Florida hoping to keep Trump involved in the House GOP so he can take back a majority in 2022. And he’s telling Trump he thinks impeachment isn’t going anywhere.

It may seem odd to say that complicity rather than mistrust is Peril’s main message, as much of the pre-release attention has been given to scenes involving General Mark Milley, the chairman of the chiefs of Joint Chiefs of Staff, which were highlighted in an excerpt published in the Washington Post. (Woodward and Costa both work for the Post.) In short, on October 30, 2020, and again on January 8, 2021, Milley used an established communication channel to reassure his Chinese counterpart, Gen. Li Zuocheng, first. that the United States was not about to launch a surprise military strike against China (We are not going to attack.) and then that the United States government was not on the verge of collapse (All is well. But democracy can sometimes be sloppy.).

Additionally, Milley reminds everyone, especially the team that would launch a nuclear attack if Trump ordered him to do so, of all the procedures in place and that he, Milley, knows if anyone starts a war. Since he is the chairman of the Joint Chiefs, that only makes sense. Most of what Woodward and Costa describe as doing Milley is just doing his ordinary job under extraordinary circumstances. But the account sparked outrage in Republican circles. This is in part because of a sentence in which, reminding Li that there has always been a public build-up of tensions between countries before the kind of crisis that could lead to war, Milley tells him: If I was going to attack, I’m going to call you ahead. It won’t be a surprise. Taken out of context, it might appear that Milley was saying he would give a warning even if the United States was legitimately engaged in a future war with China. In the context, he clearly conveys to Li that military action should never come out of nowhere, as a political surprise.

Most of the time, however, the ire of Republicans is that Milley thought he had something to do to curb Trump; for them, Peril is a smoldering weapon in the deepest state. What’s interesting is that Milley is never really tested; we don’t know if he would have said no to Trump or if he would have really stood up to him because, to our knowledge, Trump has never tried to go on strike. Perhaps this is why the book is an alarming reminder of the state of nuclear control, a topic more fully explored in works like Eric Schlossers Command and Control. The decision to go ahead is ultimately left to the bad presidents as well as the good ones. Milley, or someone who speaks for him, is outspoken in saying that he believes Trump ended his presidency in a state of serious mental decline and instability. One might wonder from what plateau of wisdom Trump has declined. (Trump, in a statement last week, said that if Peril’s account is true then stupid General Mark Milley should stand trial for TREASON. He added that he considered Woodward and Costa to be writers who write about fiction, not facts.)

