Mitch McConnells jokes about the f ****** jerk Trump revealed in new book





Congress Infrastructure (Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A picture of the bad blood between former President Donald Trump and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell has been vividly painted in a recently published book.

Peril, by Washington Post reporters Bob Woodward and Robert Costa, described Senate colleagues joking about Mr. Trump in the locker room after his former Secretary of State Rex Tillerson called the president a jerk ** ****.

Do you know why Tillerson could say he didn’t call the president a jerk? McConnell would ask his colleagues curtly in his Kentucky drawl. Because he called him an asshole! says an excerpt from the book, published Monday on MSNBC.

Raw Story reports that relations between the two men have not improved since Mr Trump stepped down as the former president apparently carried out a personal vendetta against Mr McConnell and allegedly tried to persuade Republicans to vote McConnell. outside the Republican leadership.

More details of the dealings between Mr. Trump and the former vice president, as Mr. Trump pressured Mike Pence to cancel the January 6 election, have also been revealed in the new book.

Peril, which is a review of the end of the Trump presidency and the subsequent transition of power, reports that Mr. Pence made his position clear, saying he had no power to do anything but count the numbers. electoral votes.

The excerpt reads: Well, what if these people say you do? Mr Trump asked, gesturing past the White House towards the crowd outside, raucous cheers and loud bull horns could be heard through the windows of the Oval Office. If these people say you have the power, wouldn’t you want it? Mr. Trump asked.

I wouldn’t want one person to have that authority, Mr Pence said.

But wouldn’t it be almost cool to have that power? Mr. Trump asked.

No, Mr Pence said. Listen, I read this and I don’t see how to do it. We have exhausted all options. I did all I could and then some to find a way around this. It is simply not possible. My interpretation is no.

The story continues

Mr Woodward, who co-authored the book, explained on MSNBC: Actually, the legitimacy of the presidency was at stake because if Pence had hesitated at all and stood there in the Senate and the House and had said, I can’t decide, I’m going home, we would have had a constitutional crisis like never before in this country.

He added: But Pence stuck to the law and the Constitution, but it wasn’t a direct route. And the report that Bob Costa and I made made it very clear that Pence was looking for a way to accommodate Trump.

Read more

Biden tells UN US is trading relentless war for relentless diplomacy

One in 538: Map sparks brawl over election vote in Nebraska

Biden angers France, EU with new Australian, British initiative

Burmese judge rules Suu Kyi’s trial to continue

Senate hope eases AG’s office power through lawsuits

Budget bill reopens moderate vs. progressive divide for Democrats

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.yahoo.com/mitch-mcconnell-joke-f-moron-151222535.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos