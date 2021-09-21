House Speaker calls for acceleration of vaccinations for school-age groups





Jakarta (ANTARA) – Indonesian House of Representatives Speaker Puan Maharani stressed the importance of speeding up COVID-19 vaccinations for school-age groups, especially in Banten province, so that children can go back to school. She therefore encouraged more vaccinations in Banten so that she could catch up with other regions. “It is the duty of the state to ensure that children can study safely at school. Vaccination is therefore essential,” Puan said in a statement Tuesday during a visit to the vaccination center to schoolchildren in the town of Serang, Banten. She then highlighted the importance of vaccines to ensure the safety of students when participating in face-to-face learning at school. Based on information as of September 19, 2021, vaccination coverage in Banten has only reached 40.19%, or 3,709,086 people on the target of 9,229,383, she said. Related News: Regions Should Open Schools By Speeding Up Teacher Vaccinations: Plaque “For those who have been vaccinated, please help convince family members, relatives and friends that vaccination is safe,” Puan said, noting that 95.76% of the total 2,656 deaths due to COVID-19 in Banten had not yet been vaccinated, while only 4.24 percent of people who died from COVID-19 are vaccinated. “Do not be afraid to get vaccinated, because the vaccination will be beneficial, especially for children who wish to go back to school,” she added, explaining that there are currently no areas to be vaccinated. Banten with Level 4 Public Activity Restrictions (PPKM) so that all local towns can implement face-to-face learning. According to Puan, if children have been vaccinated, parents will feel calm when they send them to school. Puan and President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) then held a video conference with two other schools, Public Vocational High School (SMKN) 1 in Cilegon City and Public High School (SMAN) 1 in Ciomas, Serang District, to discuss the plans with the high school. (SMA) 4 in the town of Serang. Through these physical and virtual meetings, President Jokowi and Puan participated in monitoring student vaccinations and developing face-to-face learning in each school. Related News: Ministry Urges Schools to Establish COVID-19 Task Forces

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://en.antaranews.com/news/190345/house-speaker-urges-acceleration-of-vaccinations-for-school-age-groups The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos