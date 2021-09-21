China plans to stop building new coal-fired power plants abroad and will step up support to help poorer countries develop clean energy, President Xi Jinping said at the assembly meeting on Tuesday. General of the United Nations.

The announcement came a year after Xi surprised world leaders by pledging to make China carbon neutral by 2060 after peaking in emissions by the end of the decade. He has come under pressure to back that pledge with concrete short-term goals ahead of the global climate talks, known as COP26, to be held in Glasgow, Scotland, in November.

China will step up support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, and will not build new overseas coal-fired power projects, Xi said in a pre-recorded video. .

Xis’ announcement means that one of the last sources of funding for global coal projects could dry up. More than 70% of all coal-fired power plants built today depend on Chinese funding, according to the Beijing-based International Green Finance Institute. China’s Belt and Road Initiative for Overseas Development Projects did not fund any coal projects in the first half of this year, the first time this has happened.

Earlier on Tuesday, US President Joe Biden pledged at the UN to double the amount the United States will spend to help poorer countries tackle climate change. And Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, whose country is one of the few that has not ratified the Paris climate agreement, said his parliament will work to approve the landmark deal next month. .

Commitment

Xis’ commitment to coal comes as China seeks to wrest the initiative from the United States as the Biden administration combats the fallout from its hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Last week, China asked to join an Asia-Pacific trade pact once pushed by the Obama administration as a way to isolate Beijing and consolidate US dominance in the region. Former President Donald Trump withdrew from the agreement, officially known as the Comprehensive and Progressive Agreement for the Trans-Pacific Partnership, in 2017.

Xis ‘speech also targeted Bidens’ withdrawal from Afghanistan, although he did not name the country by name. Recent developments in the world situation once again show that foreign military intervention and the so-called democratic transformation only bring damage, Xi said.

The Chinese leader also made an implicit distinction between China’s policies and the Biden administrations pledging to pursue extreme competition with Beijing. Xi reiterated his position that differences between countries should be treated on the basis of equality and mutual respect and urged countries to uphold multilateralism.

Top transmitter

As the world’s most populous nation and the largest emitter of greenhouse gases, China can do more than any other country to help the planet avoid the worst effects of climate change. US climate envoy John Kerry and Alok Sharma, the UK host of the COP, have visited China in recent weeks in search of new green commitments. China argued that developed countries must do more to reduce their own pollution, while raising more funds to help poorer countries decarbonise.

Countries have tried to strike a deal to phase out coal-fired power ahead of the UN-backed climate talks to keep the Paris Agreement target of limiting global warming within reach. 5 degree compared to pre-industrial levels. China’s coal consumption is set to hit a record high this year.

Xis’ announcement breathes new hope into the Glasgow talks, which are shaping up to be difficult. Delegates expressed concern that tensions between the United States and China could hamper progress on issues ranging from increasing emission reduction targets to tackling methane leaks.

China is still in the process of developing an official road map to phase out emissions. The country’s plan for the next five years aims to reduce carbon emissions per unit of gross domestic product by 18% until 2025 and reduce energy consumption per unit of GDP by 13.5%. It also included plans to increase non-fossil fuels to 20 percent of energy use by then. Bloomberg