



Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that his country, the world’s biggest polluter, will not build new coal-fired power plant projects abroad. Xi also said that China, the world’s second-largest economy, plans to step up support for clean energy in developing countries. The two positions of the leading producer and consumer of coal-fired energy could be key to helping secure broad agreement on meaningful action on climate change when officials meet for a much-anticipated conference in Glasgow in November. Xi did not provide a timeline or other details. A report released earlier this year showed that China has very recently continued to create new domestic coal-fired energy. The statement released last spring says China’s coal consumption is set to hit an all-time high this year, an increase that contradicts the view of some climate change and energy experts that coal combustion has reached there. a peak. The combustion of coal is more carbonaceous than the combustion of natural gas NG00,

for electricity. But most developing countries have sharply reduced their coal mining and combustion activities. For example, the use of coal accounted for about 61% of CO 2 emissions from the energy sector, but only accounted for 24% of electricity produced in the United States in 2019. In 2020, the United States marked the lowest level of coal production since 1965. President Joe Biden ahead of UN meetings urged all nations to act to slow climate change or risk getting dangerously close to a point of no return, as pressure to replace commitments with action increases ahead of the highly anticipated Glasgow meetings. His Chinese counterpart was not part of a virtual climate change exchange with several countries, but US climate envoy John Kerry has met with Chinese climate change officials separately. Read: Biden to UN: America will lead all of the greatest challenges of our time, but won’t go it alone Xi on Tuesday reiterated his country’s commitment to peak greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, but did not offer strengthened national commitments. The 2060 commitment is about a decade longer than the current commitments of the United States and the European Union.

