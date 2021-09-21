Iran FM and UNHCR discuss humanitarian situation in Afghanistan





TEHRAN – Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir Abdollahian and United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) Filippo Grandi met to discuss the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan following the Taliban takeover of Kabul .

Iran’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement that the two sides stressed the importance of holding closer consultations between the two sides and discussed different dimensions of bilateral relations.

During the meeting, Iran’s top diplomat stressed the need to improve the humanitarian situation in Afghanistan.

Sadly, we see Afghans forced to leave their homes inside the country and [seeing] their exodus to neighboring countries, Abdollahian said.

The Islamic Republic of Iran has been welcoming its Afghan siblings for four decades now, and has tried to be a good host throughout these years despite sanctions and economic pressures, and recently the coronavirus pandemic, has t -he adds.

But it is essential that international organizations fulfill their responsibilities more actively towards the humanitarian situation in that country in order to prevent more noble Afghans from being displaced, the Iranian foreign minister said.

The senior UN official, in turn, expressed gratitude to Iran for generously welcoming Afghan migrants.

He explained the latest humanitarian situation and challenges in Afghanistan and presented a report on his trip to the country.

He outlined UNHCR’s programs and reaffirmed his commitment to refugees, especially Afghan migrants.

Iran called on the Taliban to form an inclusive government after overthrowing the previous government in Kabul. Iran, which hosts around 4 million Afghan refugees, has stressed that forming an inclusive government is the only way to bring peace and stability to the war-torn country.

Iranian President Ayatollah Seyed Ebrahim Raisi spoke about the situation in Afghanistan during his recent visit to Tajikistan where he attended a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

On the sidelines of this summit, Ayatollah Raisi met with many foreign leaders. The Afghan question was on the agenda.

Ayatollah Raisi and Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan stressed the need for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan during a meeting on the sidelines of the SCO summit on Thursday afternoon.

We should help form a government in Afghanistan that includes all ethnic groups and groups that flow from the will of the people of that country. The key to solving Afghanistan’s problems is to form an inclusive government and prevent foreign interference in the country’s affairs, the Iranian president said.

The meeting between the two senior officials took place as Raisi accepted a request from Prime Minister Khan to hold a joint meeting on developments in Afghanistan.

The Pakistani leader also said that a safe and secure Afghanistan would benefit all countries in the region and the world in general.

Khan warned that if an inclusive government was not formed in Afghanistan, the problems in the country would escalate and Pakistan and Iran would suffer more than any other country. The meeting took place at the residence of the Iranian president.

Iran and Pakistan must work closely and interact with each other for Afghanistan to successfully pass the stage of state-building and forming an inclusive government, noted Imran Khan. .

During the meeting, President Raisi stressed that the US presence in Afghanistan had only resulted in the destruction and displacement of the Afghan people.

The 20-year history of US and Western forces in Afghanistan has had no other benefit than the destruction, displacement and murder of more than 35,000 Afghan children and thousands of men and women, Raisi said. .

During the meeting, Ayatollah Raisi also described that the relationship between the two countries goes beyond neighborhood due to historical and cultural commonalities.

We must not allow sedition and the misdeeds of foreigners to affect these good relations, stressed the Iranian president.

The Iranian president reiterated the same message during a meeting with Shaukat Mirzayev on the sidelines of the SCO meeting.

The Islamic Republic of Iran supports the formation of an inclusive government with the participation of all ethnic groups and groups in Afghanistan, which will lead to the restoration of peace and stability in that country, Raisi insisted.

Iran and Tajikistan share common borders with Afghanistan, which came under renewed Taliban control after 20 years.

Iran called for a unanimous position on forming an inclusive government in Afghanistan. Iran’s foreign minister reiterated this message in a speech at a foreign ministerial meeting of countries neighboring Afghanistan.

During the virtual meeting held on September 10, Iran’s top diplomat commented on the latest developments in Afghanistan.

At the outset, the foreign minister expressed his gratitude for the opportunity to hold consultations with his counterparts on Afghanistan, saying that the Islamic Republic of Iran was seriously and closely monitoring the course of events in Afghanistan.

He expressed hope that the meeting of Afghanistan’s neighbors will send a strong and unanimous message to establish an inclusive government that brings together representatives of all Afghan groups, fight terrorism, fight drug trafficking and send humanitarian aid, thereby rekindling hope among the Afghan people.

By reaching an agreement with respected foreign ministers, I hope we can keep border posts open with neighboring countries for trade and sending humanitarian aid, said Abdollahian.

The senior diplomat said Tehran was also ready to host the next meeting of neighboring countries of Afghanistan in person.

The Islamic Republic of Iran continues to establish a broad-based government with the presence of all Afghan groups, and we hope that the Taliban will honor their commitments, he noted.

Experience shows that forming a non-inclusive government has not helped improve stability, peace and the situation in Afghanistan throughout history; thus, we expected foreign ministers to announce, with one voice, the importance of establishing an inclusive government that brings together all groups, said Iran’s top diplomat.

Abdollahian stressed that Iran’s main property is to see peace, stability and tranquility established following the formation of a broad-based government in Afghanistan.

The United States has been the source of anarchy in Afghanistan for the past two decades, he said.

They (the United States) should be held accountable to the Afghan people, the region and world public opinion for the reasons why drug smuggling and exports have increased during their presence and occupation of Afghanistan, why terrorism has developed in Afghanistan, why the Americans have no success in setting up new structures and building a government, why the presence of the Americans, who claim to have spent 2.6 trillion dollars, has resulted in anything other than poverty, lawlessness and insecurity in Afghanistan? Of course, this bad US policy has also had negative consequences for neighboring countries, he noted.

The Islamic Republic of Iran stresses that war should be replaced by dialogue in Afghanistan, and that the use of military means rather than dialogue would cause concern among the Afghan people, Abdollahian said.

He said Iran hosts some 4 million Afghan siblings and has prioritized their vaccination against COVID-19 despite cruel sanctions from Washington and will spare no support for the Afghan people, he said. declared.

The senior diplomat said the outcome of the current foreign ministerial meeting should be a strong message to the Afghan people, who have endured pain and suffering.

