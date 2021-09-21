What is Matt Drudge doing now? He had a fight with Donald Trump





In 1995, Matt Drudge started the newsletter that actually invented clickbait. Operating from his Hollywood apartment with only a dial-up internet connection, the manager of a CBS Studios gift shop created emails with thoughts on topics ranging from natural disasters to celebrities. Eventually, it expanded to cover media, entertainment, and political gossip, moving to a bona fide website that used flashy tabloid headlines (often in all caps) as its audience grew. Thus, the Drudge report was born.

In January 1998, Drudge had his heyday: he became the first journalist to publicly expose the Bill Clinton and Monica Lewinsky affair. True to the spirit of aggregation that has since flooded the media, he did not disclose the story himself but instead revealed that Newsweek reporter Michael Isikoff had been working on the story. Newsweek declined to print it, deeming the subject too salacious. At the last minute, Saturday night at 6 p.m., Newsweek magazine killed a story that was intended to shake official Washington to its foundations: a White House intern was having a sexual affair with the President of the United States! the story of January 17, 1998 began before going into the details of the illicit relationship.

Drudges’ role in the scandal, which ultimately contributed to Clinton’s impeachment later that year, is revisited in FXs Impeachment: American Crime Story, where actor and comedian Billy Eichner plays the conservative journalist. I don’t know if he saw it, but one of the most surreal and perfect moments of the whole experience was last week, Eichner recently told The Daily Beast of his role, adding that his hunch was that Drudge would have fun with the show. The Drudge Report posted a photo of me as Matt Drudge on Drudge Report as one of the main stories. In classic Drudge style, the title was something like, Drudge Steals the Show … although no one was saying that.

Despite many similarities (e.g. their East Coast, middle-class upbringing, and affinity for pop culture), Eichner says he and Drudges politics couldn’t be further apart and that Drudge has aligned himself with people. which he finds so contemptible. Indeed, Drudge was an early supporter of Donald Trumps. During the 2016 presidential race, Drudge appeared alongside Alex Jones on InfoWars, mentored Breitbart News founder Andrew Breitbart, and appeared on the radio show of white nationalist and conspiracy theorist Michael Savages. to talk about Trump. In 2016, Carl Bernstein even called the Drudges the influence to a large extent on why Trump won the Republican nomination.

After Trump was elected, the former president praised Drudge, whom he called a great gentleman and even hosted in the White House. About two years into Trump’s tenure, however, their relationship deteriorated due to the president’s inability to fully fund the promised border wall. Drudge has become very critical of Trump, blaming him for everything from the alienation of suburban women and struggling farmers to disrupting markets with his trade wars. In turn, Trump lashed out at Drudge on Twitter, publicly calling out his former ally for everything from a confused MESS to, yes, even fake news.

By the time the 2020 presidential election was held, Drudge had won the wrath of Trump’s followers. Ted Cruz called the Drudge Report an attack site for Donald Trump’s campaign, while Fox News host Tucker Carlson called Drudge a man on the progressive left, lamenting that his site is now unmanageable. distinguish it from The Daily Beast or any other awakened propaganda medium masquerading as a newspaper company.

Recently there were rumors that Drudge, now 54, was looking to sell his eponymous website, but they turned out to be unfounded: he remains the owner of the Drudge Report and, according to the Columbia Journalism Review, now lives on $ 2.2 million. property in Redland, a remote farming community in Miami-Dade County.

