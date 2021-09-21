Politics
Hundreds of Ford India workers protest planned plant shutdown
Ford Motor Co. workers attend a protest outside Ford’s engine assembly and manufacturing plant in Sanand, Gujarat, India on September 21, 2021.
Amit Dave | Reuters
Hundreds of workers at a Ford car plant in the western Indian state of Gujarat protested outside the automaker’s plant on Tuesday, demanding that the plan to close the plant be dropped or that workers are offered other jobs.
Workers in blue uniforms gathered outside Ford’s car and engine manufacturing plant in the city of Sanand, Gujarat, and said the plant’s planned closure for the end of the year would result in loss of their livelihood.
“After working here for seven years, I’m suddenly told that I don’t have a job. What is my future? Asked Anil Singh Jhala, one of the workers.
“Our demand before the company and the government is that the factory not be closed,” he added. “If the factory is to be closed, our request to the government is that when another factory comes here, we should be given priority for jobs there at the same pay.”
Once bullish in emerging markets, including India, major automakers recently went out of business in the country due to stagnant sales. Ford, which built its first factory in India in the 1990s, said earlier this month that it plans to stop making cars in the country and take a $ 2 billion hit because it doesn’t does not see itself making a profit in the country.
The plant employs around 1,200 people, a Ford India spokesperson said in a statement.
“We will work with unions and other stakeholders on measures to help balance the impact and take care of those directly affected by the restructuring,” he added. “We have started discussions with the union and have nothing more to share.”
The series of exits and closures of carmaker factories in India in recent years has deepened the unemployment crisis in the country, posing a major challenge to Prime Minister Narendra Modi who came to power in 2014 with the promise of creating jobs.
“We are in shock since the announcement,” said Jaisukh Kandolia, an employee who had worked at the Ford plant since 2016.
“We were told the factory would close by December 31,” he said. “We don’t know what we’re going to do in the future.”
