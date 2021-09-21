No charges for police who shot Portland anti-fascist suspect





OLYMPIA, Washington (AP) A Washington state attorney has decided not to press charges against police who shot dead an anti-fascist fugitive wanted in the high-profile death last year of a right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon , Last year.

A US Marshals-led task force was attempting to arrest Michael Reinoehl, 48, at an apartment complex in Lacey, near Olympia, in September 2020 when four police officers shot him as he was leaving his room. car.

Reinoehl, who was armed, was on the run after being caught on surveillance video filming Aaron Jay Danielson, a supporter of the far-right group Patriot Prayer, on August 29, 2020, after a protest in support of the president of the era, Donald Trump.

Trump applauded the manhunt for Reinoehl, tweeting right before he was killed to get the police to do their job and do it fast.

In a note dated Monday, Thurston County District Attorney Jon Tunheim said the use of force was justified, Oregon Public Broadcasting reported.

The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office previously determined that Reinoehl probably fired at the officers first, based on statements from witnesses and officers as well as a used shell casing found in Reinoehls’ vehicle.

Reinoehls’ weapon, the same .380 caliber handgun he had used to kill Danielson had a fully loaded magazine, but no bullet in the chamber. Investigators said they couldn’t prove when that shot was fired because they never found the bullet.

According to a summary of the investigation’s findings released last spring, police at the scene said Reinoehl had failed to obey their orders and took his gun. Witnesses reported that members of the task force were easily identifiable by their badges, vests and markings.

The officers who shot Reinoehl were Jacob Whitehurst of the Washington Department of Corrections, Pierce County Sheriff’s Deputies James Oleole and Craig Gocha, and Lakewood Police Officer Michael Merrill.

Braden Pence, a lawyer representing the Reinoehls family, called Tunheim’s report disappointing but not surprising.

