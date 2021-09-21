UP got more than 2 lakh crore in aid from Center due to dual-engine government





The central government headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi provided more than 2 01 584 crore to the government of Uttar Pradesh led by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath between 2018 and August 2021, as opposed to 1,36,833 crore during the last state regime from 2012 to 2013 and from 2016 to 2017, according to a state government statement. The convergence of goals between the state government led by forward-looking Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Center under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Modi, is the ideal metaphor for what is commonly referred to as governance. dual-engine, the statement added. During the previous Congress-led UPA regime in Uttar Pradesh, the state government issued 17,338 crore in 2012-13 and around 22,405 crore in 2013-14, according to government statement. Due to this dual engine exemption, the statement asserted that the development of Uttar Pradesh has gained momentum. The Center has sent funds for development in the amount of 40,648.44 crores in 2017-18, 42,988.48 crores in 2018-19, 44,043.96 crore, 57,487.59 crore in 2020-21 and over 16,415.61 crore in 2021-2022 until August 31, 2021, the statement added. This advantage, the statement added, is the reason why Prime Minister Modi has repeatedly insisted on a government with two engines. He said that due to this advantage, Uttar Pradesh has achieved the first place in the effective implementation of almost 90% of the central programs, including PM Awas Yojana, the general employment programs PM, the Ujjwala program and the construction of personal toilets, among others.

