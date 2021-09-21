Trump lawyer memo instructed Mike Pence on Jan.6 for Electoral College vote





Have you ever thought about how they were going to raze the American republic for this guy? A wealthy son who inherited all of his father’s money and squandered it multiple times before regaining his putative solvency thanks to a game show hosting gig where he pretended to be a businessman, while also dealing people, especially women, as the absolute. dog shit everywhere he’s been all his life? It’s almost as if aggressive mediocrity is part of the call, a statement of power, that a guy who knows nothing about nothing and nods his head as someone calls his own girl an “asshole” at the same time. radio could still become president if he said the right things about the right people. Of course, this was only possible thanks to the absurd technicalities generated by our system of electing our presidents.

It is this same system that the people of Trump tried to exploit when in 2020 they lost the Electoral College vote in addition to the popular vote that they also lost in 2016. They just could not accept. that, while the College had allowed Trump to be much closer to re-election than anyone losing by 7 million real citizen votes, he would have failed. Joe Biden’s victory was illegitimate for these people because, at this point, any Democrat who wins and wields power is illegitimate. This is why every election is declared “rigged” now before it takes place. This is why people on the right are on television laughing at the idea that a Democrat could legitimately win an election in California (?). That’s why Republican state legislatures have repeatedly stripped offices, including governors, of power before a Democrat who won an election was installed. Donald Trump could not have lost because the real Americans voted for him. Everything works backwards from there, including John Eastman’s memo.

The man millions believe to be the rightful president is now running boxing promotions.

Eastman was one of many lawyers aiding Trump in his campaign to overturn free and fair election results, and appears to have played a pivotal role in the final act: preventing Congress from certifying the results of the January 6 election. Eastman drew up a detailed plan for Vice President Mike Pence to single-handedly stop electoral certification – for a man to exercise his power in order to seize him from the people, a comfortable majority of whom voted for Joe Biden and brought him down. permeated the democratic legitimacy of the people will. In Eastman’s second bullet, there is just one frankly astonishing sentence: “This would be the first break with the procedure set out in the law.” There are some structural weaknesses in the Electoral Count Act, on the books since 1887, but it seems pretty clear that the law was not a concern anyway. Trump had to be installed as president for another four years. Everything else was an obstacle or a facade.

They were just going to make their guy – that guy – the president even though the other guy won. This is where we are at. For some of the true believers, there was probably real “fraud,” if only as a sort of defense mechanism against the idea that millions more of their fellow citizens were taking an interest in Not Trump rather than Trump. For others, it just might have been a way to an end, a way to hold on to the power, influence, and money you get by hiding in those splash zone. who are more powerful than you. But the fact remains that for an important constituency in this country, the result of the legal democratic process is a side spectacle to the main event of who has power. The latter question can be addressed by means other than who gets the support of a majority of citizens, including using the same laws designed to organize the democratic process to undermine it. Gerrymandering, voting restrictions, exercise of power by the courts. We are in a whole new place now. Do even Democrats get it?

