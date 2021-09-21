Grieving Harry Dunn’s family, whom Trump tried to ambush, settles out of court





The family of a British teenager who was killed when a US spy hit him while driving on the wrong side of the road in 2019 have agreed to an out-of-court settlement.

A spokesperson for the family of Harry Dunn, who was 19 when he died, confirmed to the Daily Beast that there was a resolution in the civil case brought in the United States Dunn was beaten by Anne Sacoolas , 44, who lived and worked at the Royal Air Force Base in Croughton, which is a known base for American spies.

Dunns’ parents were stunned when former President Donald Trump tried to ambush them with a surprise encounter with Sacoolas after the crash during a visit to the White House. They said they would be happy to talk to the American, but only in court.

Sacoolas, whose lawyer confirmed was working as an intelligence officer when the crash happened, has been charged in the UK for causing death by dangerous driving, but the US has until now refused to extradite her to stand trial. Britain’s Home Office said his request was rejected by the State Department under Trump. British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss raised the issue of extradition with Secretary of State Antony Blinken at meetings of the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Tuesday. It is not clear whether he has indicated whether the Biden administration would be willing to reconsider the matter.

John McCavin, a lawyer for Sacoolas, told the court during her extradition hearing last year that she was employed by an intelligence agency in the United States, which is why the United States government quickly took her away. out of the country after she was questioned twice about the crash. . UK media have suggested she is texting while driving on the wrong side of the road. When asked if keeping her in the UK to face charges was a potential security threat, McGavin said: I know the answer, but I can’t divulge it.

US intelligence officers working at the Croughton base are granted diplomatic immunity thanks to a 1995 agreement. It is not clear what kind of intelligence work she was assigned to. Her husband also worked for an intelligence agency.

Radd Sieger, spokesperson for the Dunn family, said in a statement that a resolution in the civil case has been successfully reached between the parties and they can put this part of the campaign behind them.

But they are not giving up on bringing Sacoolas to the United Kingdom to face justice there. Harry’s family continue to suffer unimaginable pain and miss him every day. Their mental health is at an all-time low. So it’s a huge relief to them that a civil action resolution has now been successfully reached between the parties and that they can put that part of the campaign behind them, Sieger told The Daily Beast in an e -mail. The family believe they can now turn their attention to the criminal case and the long-awaited investigation into Harry’s death, which will follow the criminal case. It will also take a parliamentary inquiry into this scandal in due course … It is a pivotal moment in the campaign, a real milestone.

Sieger said it had been two years to the day since Northamptonshire Police told the family they had less than a 1% chance of someone being held responsible for their death and that there were still many work to do. He said he hopes we leave him with an important legacy that what happened to this family will never happen again to another British family at the hands of the US government.

