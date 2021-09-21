No link between Quad, Malabar exercise and AUKUS, according to foreign secy before Modi’s visit to the United States

Text size:

New Delhi: India said the Quad has no connection with the new Australia-UK-US Security Partnership (AUKUS), adding that they are not groupings of nature. similar.

There is also no connection between the Quad, an initiative of India, the United States, Australia and Japan, and the Malabar naval exercise, which involves the same four countries, a Foreign Minister Harsh Vardhan Shringla said at a press briefing on Tuesday, where he announced the details. of PM Narendra Modis’s upcoming trip to the United States.

Modi is visiting the United States from September 22 to 25. Its itinerary includes the very first in-person Quad Summit, which will be held on September 24. The leaders of the Quad had already met practically in March This year.

All four Quad countries participated in the Malabar Naval Exercise, which started as an Indo-American initiative in 1992, since 2020.

India on Tuesday rejected the idea that Malabar is the security aspect of the Quad, which is more of a diplomatic forum.

There is no connection between Exercise Malabar and Quad, as there is no connection between AUKUS and Quad Malabar is an exercise that is done between nations but has nothing to do with Quad, said the Minister of Foreign Affairs.

The Quad has come a long way, Shringla added, saying it is an evolutionary process that is now in the early stages of its operation. He called it a strategic outreach to work more closely with the Indo-Pacific countries.

He also refuted claims that the AUKUS announcement last week dilutes the Quad’s agenda.

Allow me to clarify that Quad and AUKUS are not groups of the same nature. The Quad is a plurilateral grouping, a group of countries which have a common vision of their attributes and their values. They also have a common vision of the Indo-Pacific as a free, open, transparent and inclusive region, Shringla said.

The Quad, he added, has adopted a positive and proactive agenda, a wide range of initiatives globally to address some of the issues of the day.

This includes managing the Covid-19 pandemic, delivering vaccines to the Indo-Pacific region, working on emerging technologies, all designed to meet the needs of the Indo-Pacific region, he said.

AUKUS, meanwhile, is a three-country security alliance, Shringla added.

We are not part of this alliance. From our perspective, this is neither relevant to the Quad nor will it impact how it works, he said.

Speaking about the Quad summit, Shringla said India will expand its vision of a free and open Indo-Pacific during the meeting with US President Joe Biden, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.

Modi and Biden bilateral meeting

In addition to the Quad Summit, Prime Minister Modi will also hold his first in-person bilateral meeting with Joe Biden on September 24 since he was sworn in as President of the United States in January.

Modi and Biden have already met, in 2014 and 2016, when the latter was vice-president of Barack Obama.

According to Shringla, Modi’s visit will be essential in strengthening defense and security, trade and economic relations between the two countries, thus deepening their strategic partnership.

In order to take their defense ties to the next level, India and the United States have started to co-produce defense articles, he said.

As you know, India now produces many components of American aircraft and American defense items in India. We had access to very important equipment from our point of view. There is a greater level of interoperability that has been achieved and we have every reason to be happy with the level of defense engagement with the United States, said Shringla.

It is a partnership based on the mutuality of requirements, and at the same time, it is now reaching a level where we can co-produce and co-innovate together, he added.

The Foreign Minister also referred to the fact that India has been granted the status of major defense partner of the United States, having had access to sensitive technologies under the terms of STA level 1 (strategic level 1 trade authorization), and that the two countries have signed the three defense pacts necessary for interoperability.

These are the Logistics Exchange Memorandum of Understanding (LEMOA), the Memorandum of Understanding for Communication Security and Interoperability (CISMOA) and the Basic Exchange and Cooperation Agreement (BECA).

Shringla said the focus this time will be on implementing the basic defense pacts that the countries have signed.

In terms of economic ties, Shringla added, the two sides will discuss how to make further progress in bilateral trade, which currently stands at around $ 150 billion. Talks on a trade pact, which were also under discussion with the Donald Trump administration, have yet to take place under the Biden administration, he said.

Modi will be accompanied by Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and Foreign Minister Shringla on his trip to the United States. The Prime Minister will also address the United Nations General Assembly on September 25.

Edited by Sunanda Ranjan

