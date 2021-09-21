Person named by Biden confirmed as federal judge for New Mexico





SANTA FE, NM (AP) Las Cruces-based defense and civil rights lawyer Margaret Strickland was confirmed Tuesday by the United States Senate to serve as federal judge in New Mexico, where two previous candidates from former President Donald Trump were sidelined in the run-up to the 2020 election.

Strickland was on President Joe Bidens’ first slate of federal judicial candidates announced in March. It was confirmed on Tuesday by a 52-45 Senate vote, including favorable votes from the Sens. Martin Heinrich and Ben Ray Lujn.

Trump’s previous appointments to fill two vacant US District Court positions in New Mexico were suspended in September 2020 by Heinrich and Senator Tom Udall, Lujns predecessor. They said Trump blatantly politicized the judicial appointment process as a campaign tool shortly before the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, and postponed the verification process until after the 2020 election. .

Heinrich praised Strickland for his familiarity with the southwestern region along the US border with Mexico and his work ethic.

New Mexico’s United States District Court has relied on visiting judges to ease pressure on its strong immigration and drug trafficking cases.

Republican Judge Kea W. Riggs filled a vacant U.S. local district court position in 2019, and Trump also paved the way in 2017 for former Roswell-based attorney Joel Carson to join the court. US 10th Circuit appeal to replace Paul Joseph. Kelly.

Strickland assumes the judicial life appointment at age 41. She began her career with the New Mexico State Public Defender Law Firms from 2006 to 2011. She continued her career as a partner at McGraw & Strickland, representing over 70 clients in trial and pleading before the State Supreme Court.

Among the civil rights claims, Strickland represented Jillian and Andrew Beck in a lawsuit against two Las Cruces police officers over allegations of brutality and civil rights violations. The couple won a jury trial and received a settlement award of $ 1.4 million in 2018.

Lujn said Strickland brings professional diversity to federal courts as a former public defender.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/b9f665cab57aa0be69e4da03b2959742 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos