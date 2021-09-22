Politics
Remarks by Vice President Harris and Prime Minister Boris Johnson of UK ahead of bilateral meeting
Ceremonial office of the vice-presidents
Eisenhower Executive Office Building
3:04 p.m. EDT
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Greetings, everyone. Greetings. Good afternoon. Mr. Prime Minister, it is an honor to welcome you to the White House.
And as you will discuss with the President, the relationship between our two countries is long and enduring – a relationship we value – based on shared priorities and on, as we know, what is increasingly evident about partnerships and alliances around the world. : We are indeed interconnected and interdependent in many ways, and in many ways more than ever – whether in terms of our shared priorities regarding how we will approach global health, and not just this COVID pandemic – 19, but pandemic preparedness – that is, being prepared by working together, collaborating for what will inevitably and unfortunately be pandemics in the future.
The work that we will do together around the climate – I am very excited about our discussion today.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: Yes.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: I know this is something you care about.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: Yes.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: And that’s something that, of course, is close to our hearts. And to truly address the world’s problems in this regard, we need to collaborate and build partnerships. And we look forward to it.
And, of course, we must work and continue to work together to defend and protect democratic principles and values around the world. And we look forward to this continuing relationship and our transatlantic relationship as partners, long and long term.
So welcome back, Prime Minister.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: Thank you. We are very grateful to you, Madam Vice-President. It is a great honor and privilege for me to be here to meet you for the first time. I’ve heard a lot from you, but it’s fantastic to be here.
And I want to thank the – the US government – your government – for the many ways that we are now cooperating at, I think, a higher and more intense level than at any time that I can remember.
I want – I want to recognize the incredible work, the courageous work of the US military to help the Kabul airlift. We could not have done it without American leadership, and I am grateful for that.
I also want to thank the United States government for what they did – what you did by allowing us the British to come – to the United States with two – with two jabs. It’s awesome. This is a big improvement over the previous arrangements. And thank you for all your hard work on this.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Thank you.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: I would also like – I would like to say that – I think in terms of trade we are seeing a lot of progress. The beef ban – your curious ban on British beef has been removed, which is a wonderful thing, and – and the tariffs on Scotch whiskey. But – and there’s a lot of progress we want to make in this area, and I hope we can make it.
But I just want to say, Madam Vice President, Kamala, on climate change –
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Yes.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: – I think today was a – it was a very good day –
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Yes, it was.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: – for the world. And I thank the U.S. government for the – and President Joe Biden for the steps you’ve taken to reassure the world that America is committed to helping the world fight climate change.
And on your last point, we are certainly united with you in defending democratic values in the Euro-Atlantic area and in the world.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Thank you, Prime Minister.
PRIME MINISTER JOHNSON: Thank you very much. Thank you.
VICE PRESIDENT HARRIS: Thank you. Thanks everyone.
3:08 p.m. EDT
|
