Surprise … Donald Trump’s main target in South Carolina is not Tom Rice





In January, U.S. Congressman Tom Rice shocked the nation when he joined nine other Republican lawmakers in voting to impeach then-President Donald Trump for allegedly inciting a mob that took to assault the US capital on January 6, 2021.

This vote – which Rice strongly defended, by the way – was a definitional shock.

For starters, Rice was a longtime Trump supporter – voting with the former president more than ninety percent of the time during the latter’s tenure. Additionally, Rice’s current seat – representing South Carolina’s Seventh Congressional District – is firmly Republican. Voters in the Seventh District backed Trump with 58% of the vote in 2016 and again backed him with 58.8% of the vote last fall.

Clearly, several of the GOP lawmakers who joined with Democrats in impeaching Trump were … expected defections. Take Liz Cheney from Wyoming, for example, who lost her leadership position in the United States House due to her opposition to Trump. Cheney, a staunch neoconservative, however, was a #NeverTrump Republican from day one.

Not rice, however …

“This is an event that no one saw coming,” noted Domenico Montanaro, senior political editor for NPR.

Indeed …

Rices’ vote had seismic reverberations in his district – sparking a wave of opposition from the conservative base to his candidacy for re-election as well as a flood of challengers for his seat. He also drew a formal rebuke from his own party.

*****

DON’T MISS A STORY …

REGISTER TODAY !

*****

Rices’ wife, commercial real estate agent Wrenzie Rice, did not help her husband’s cause when she described the former president’s supporters as part of a cult.

“The Trump cult is strong,” Wrenzie Rice wrote in an email to one of her husband’s supporters that leaked to the press two months ago. Sometimes I wonder if this is how Hitler came to power.

Given all of this acrimony, you would expect Trump to focus on Rice as his main defeat target in the 2022 election cycle in South Carolina. It would also make sense given that Rice is, due to his impeachment vote, the most vulnerable outgoing congressman in Palmetto state – and perhaps one of the most vulnerable outgoing congressmen in the world. country.

You would be wrong, however …

According to several sources familiar with the 45th president’s midterm 2022 plans, his main target of defeat in the next election cycle in South Carolina is outgoing First District MP Nancy Mace.

“He wants her to go more than Tom Rice,” a Trump confidant told me recently, referring to Mace.

Wait what?

Mace did not vote to impeach Trump. However, she unequivocally tore him apart for allegedly instigating violence.

Everything he worked for for all his legacy was wiped out yesterday, Mace said the day after the bloody assault on the capital.

(Click to view)

(Via: Nancy Mace for the Congress)

Mace (above) also claimed that Trump’s actions on the day of the riots “put all of our lives at risk,” referring to herself and other members of Congress.

As I’ve noted many times, Mace made the same political miscalculation (when it comes to GOP primary voters, anyway) as former South Carolina Gov. Nikki Haley – who made similar comments. in the aftermath of the Capitol riots.

“I think he lost any sort of political viability he was going to have,” Haley said at the time. I don’t think he’ll be in the picture. I don’t think he can. He has fallen so far. We have to recognize that he let us down. He took a path he shouldn’t have, and we shouldn’t have followed him, and we shouldn’t have listened to him. And we can’t let that happen again.

Haley has been writhing ever since in hopes of regaining Trump’s good graces (and the good graces of his supporters) … to no avail.

Haley bet Republican voters would drop Trump, but instead they gave up on her, I noted in a post last month that took note of Haley’s latest hypocrisy.

Mace also worked overtime in hopes of rehabilitating himself with his party’s right wing (and far right) – posting bikini photos on social media, carrying a loaded gun on his hip for party gatherings and taking a high profile junket on the US-Mexico border.

*****

RELATED | DONALD TRUMP TITS NIKKI HALEY FOR HIS HYPOCRISIA

*****

Will it matter if MAGA voters are against her, however?

Mace has already attracted a pair of main GOP challengers and could face even more opposition as Trump supporters are said to be actively recruiting, vetting, and auditioning candidates to run against her.

Why are Trump’s strategists – and some say Trump himself – so invested in seeing her defeated? Especially in light of the on-going rearguard march from Maces to MAGA-land?

According to my sources, it all dates back to Trump’s June 10, 2020 decision to give Mace his “full and total support” in his general election campaign against former US Congressman Joe Cunningham, whom she narrowly defeated. last fall.

“We need you in Washington quickly,” Trump tweeted at the time.

(Click to view)

(By: Twitter)

“Mr. President, I cannot thank you enough,” replied Mace. “Together we will take back the House !!”

Trump’s intimate friends tell me he was warned by many advisers not to endorse Mace last spring – even after she won the GOP primary for Congressional First District.

“She will stab you in the back,” one of Trump’s advisers reportedly warned her.

Another warned the former president that Mace was “just like Nikki Haley” and that he would likely be a “fair weather fan” – whose own ambition would supplant any declared loyalty to the White House.

Trump brushed aside those warnings, however, telling his advisers he owed Mace an endorsement because she was one of his former employees in the 2016 First in the South presidential primary.

Along with former US Ambassador Ed McMullen and former SC Majority Leader Jimmy Merrill, Mace was one of the first three “Premier in the South” staff hired by Trump. She continued to work for her national operation for seven months after her victory in South Carolina.

During the 2020 Congressional primary campaign, Maces’ status with Trump was called into question by several of his main rivals – including Mount Pleasant, SC City Councilor Kathy Landing.

Landing cited rumors surrounding Maces’ departure from the Trump campaign in the summer of 2016 – and said his former main rival should have responded to speculation once and for all in a debate in May 2020.

“Nancy Mace should have answered why she was not on President Trump’s team during the final months of the campaign,” Landing told me after the debate.

Another of Maces’ main rivals – Bikers for Trump founder Chris Cox – claimed Mace was fired from the Trumps campaign, an allegation Mace has repeatedly denied. Meanwhile, a whispering campaign during the 2020 primary suggested that Maces’ departure from the Trump campaign may have been related to something even more salacious.

This outlet leaked a particularly juicy piece – but it fell short of the level of something I would report.

(Click to view)

(Via: Nancy Mace for the Congress)

The Maces campaign chastised rumors surrounding his departure from the 2016 campaign as “conspiracy theories and lies”.

“In 2015, Nancy was hired to work on the Trump campaign until the end of the South Carolina primary, but was instead asked to travel to several other states and work for them longer than expected,” Mace spokesperson Mara Mellstrom said at the time. Nancy loved every minute, but politics is not her occupation. She earns a living and pays her real estate bills for several years. She had to go back to work doing this.

No matter what precipitated Maces’ departure from the Trump campaign, questions stopped after she won the June 2020 primary. And with Trump’s backing, she scored a very slim victory over Cunningham to become the first Republican woman ever elected to Congress from South Carolina.

Months later, however, the honeymoon was abruptly over. In the aftermath of the Capitol Riots, Mace – like Haley – saw an opportunity to establish himself as one of the main voices of the “new” GOP. The problem? The GOP was not ready to be reinvented. And is still not ready to be reinvented. The party remains firmly pro-Trump – especially in South Carolina.

Confronted with post-riot quotes from Maces, Trump would have boiled over. Stir his anger? The fact that he risked Mace against the advice of so many of his advisers.

“If there’s one thing he can’t stand it’s someone saying ‘I told you so’,” one Trump affiliate strategist told me.

Obviously, Trump is mercurial… and he has plenty of time until next June for him to reconsider. And who can say that Mace won’t try to use his much-vaunted powers of persuasion to succeed where Haley failed – most notably to secure an audience with Trump at his Mar-a-Lagoclub in Palm Beach, Florida?

As of this writing, however, Maces’ post-riot reprimand of the former president – and his more recent embrace of rivals in Washington, DC – has firmly established her as his primary. target for defeat in Palmetto State in the next election cycle.

*****

ABOUT THE AUTHOR …

(Via: FITSNews)

Will Folks is the founding editor of the medium you are reading now. Prior to founding FITSNews, he was press secretary to the governor of South Carolina. He lives in the Midlands region of the state with his wife and seven children. And yes, he has a LOT of hats (including this Los Angeles Dodgers cover pictured above).

*****

DO YOU WANT TO TURN OFF THE SOUND?

Do you have something to say in response to one of our stories? Or a problem that you would like to proactively solve? We have an open microphone policy here at FITSNews! Submit your own letter to the editor (or guest column) via email HERE. A tip for a story? CLICK HERE. A technical question or a problem to report? CLICK HERE.

BANNER VIA: The Trump White House

*****

GET THE LATEST NEWS FROM SOUTH CAROLINA IN YOUR INBOX …

*****

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fitsnews.com/2021/09/21/surprise-donald-trumps-top-target-in-south-carolina-is-not-tom-rice/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: cg[email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos