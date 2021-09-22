Refugee crisis due to upcoming climate change





NEW YORK (AP) Foretelling hundreds of millions of refugees from climate change, the Turkish president told the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday that the world must find a way to tackle its existing refugees fleeing conflict.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has warned that Turkey, which he says hosts nearly four million Syrians, can no longer accommodate migrants. He reiterated this sentiment in the context of Afghanistan, telling delegates it was time for all stakeholders to share responsibility.

As a country that saved human dignity in the Syrian crisis, we no longer have the potential or the tolerance to absorb new waves of immigration, Erdogan said.

Without further details, he pledged that Turkey would fulfill its fraternal duty to Afghanistan and called on the international community to present aid and solidarity. Erdogan returned to the concept of displacement throughout his nearly half-hour speech. Turkey, which is due to hold presidential elections in 2023, is currently experiencing a wave of anti-migrant sentiment as its economy struggles. In many places, people are collectively preparing to go elsewhere, to migrate, Erdogan said. The world has yet to find a solution to the refugee problem caused by crisis-prone conflict regions like Syria and Afghanistan. He cited the shift from the first lady’s recycling project to increasing forest assets and announced that Turkey would finally submit the 2015 Paris climate agreement to its parliament for ratification next month, just ahead of the Glasgow conference. Turkey, which wants to be reclassified as a developing country instead of a developed country to avoid tougher climate targets, was among a handful of dissenters. Erdogan aimed to compare Turkey’s measures with those of larger countries urging whoever has done the most damage to contribute the most to tackling climate change, but has been criticized in Turkey for his own approach to the problem. The leader of Turkey’s main opposition party accused Erdogan of ignoring warnings about global warming after deadly forest fires ravaged the south this summer. He briefly touched on two issues of territorial sovereignty in which Turkey has played a role: Nagorno-Karabakh and Cyprus. Erdogan celebrated Azerbaijan’s resumption of control of most of Nagorno-Karabakh from Armenia after a weeks-long war last year, saying this has opened up new windows of opportunity in the region. region for lasting peace. Turkey and Azerbaijan have long enjoyed mutual affinities, just as Turkey and Armenia have long enjoyed mutual enmity. The Turkish government supported Azerbaijan in the conflagration. Cyprus, on the other hand, is ethnically divided between the internationally recognized Greek Cypriot south and Turkish Cypriot north, which only Turkey recognizes as an independent state. Erdogan called out each of the island’s half-owners, but decried how the Turkish Cypriot leader was denied a platform at the General Assembly. Erdogan reiterated his push for multilateralism, citing the name of his recently published book A Fairer World is Possible towards the idea of ​​strengthening the General Assembly and tempering the power of the five permanent members of the Security Council of the United States. UN. He presented the Turkevi Center, a newly constructed New York skyscraper across from the UN that houses Turkey’s diplomatic mission and consulate, as a sign of Turkey’s commitment to the international body. ___ Associated Press reporter Andrew Wilks contributed from Istanbul. Follow Mallika Sen on Twitter at http://twitter.com/mallikavsen.

