Kudlow: Xi Jinping campaigns against private enterprise

In case you haven’t seen it, there’s a best-selling WSJ front page news article written by Lingling Wei, a seasoned Chinese journalist.

“Xi Jinping aims to curb Chinese capitalism, in line with Mao’s socialist vision.”

In other words, Xi becomes Mao.

The revolutionary market reforms 40 years ago by Deng Xiaoping, which modernized the Chinese economy and made it an economic competitor (indeed an economic adversary with the United States) are going to be reversed.

Many of us watching China have seen this trend for many years recently as Xi cracked down on business and the stock market and prosperous and wealthy entrepreneurs in China and of course overthrown free market democracy. in Hong Kong and it’s aimed at Taiwan next, but this article is the clearest report of Xi’s intentions.

We’ll talk about it tonight and in the days to come because it’s a big, big story. Xi campaigns against private enterprise, reversing China’s evolution towards free market capitalism, effectively reducing market forces in China, including attacks on private capital, instituting at least 100 regulatory measures on economy and attacking Alibaba, then disrupting public offerings from Tencent, Didi, Jack Ma’s Ant Group and other stock issues. Xi called the internet technology sector too big and powerful.

DEVELOPER CHINA EVERGRANDE’S ‘DARKEST MOMENT’ WILL HAPPEN, TELLS BOSS TO STAFF

All of this took $ 1 trillion out of the Chinese market.

Xi wants more equality, a greater distribution of wealth, a government-run economy. Essentially, Xi issued a declaration of war, on behalf of his working class supporters, against capitalism.

He wants some kind of pure socialism as a goal and this Chinese socialism will be placed under the exclusive control of the Chinese Communist Party.

Perhaps when he landed the deal on July 1 during the celebration of the centenary of Chinese communism, Xi was wearing a Mao costume. Having said that, somewhat ironically, but not quite, I can’t help but ask, really: what are the big differences between Xi’s economic policies and Joe Biden’s economic policies?

XI JINPING AIMS TO MASTER CHINESE CAPITALISM, COMPUTER SOCIALIST VISION OF MAO

After all, Biden is campaigning against private enterprise. He does not believe in market forces. It tries to regulate every nook and cranny of the economy.

He constantly talks about the need for more equality. It favors the redistribution of income and wealth. Does that sound similar to you?

There are only two major differences that I can find between the policies of Biden and Xi.

First, Xi hasn’t raised taxes, and if Biden gets what he wants, the United States will have much higher business and investment taxes than China.

Second, Biden doesn’t have a Mao suit, at least not yet.

Biden does not speak explicitly of socialism, but I am with Newt Gingrich in describing Biden’s policies as great government socialism against free enterprise capitalism.

Seriously, the economic similarities of the two presidents should give everyone food for thought.

Now America is a democracy and a free country. China is certainly not.

CHINA IS IMPLEMENTING TO LIMIT SOCIAL MEDIA, GAMING AS TEENS ARE MORE HANGER AND MENTAL HEALTH IS IMPACTED

I have no idea what Xi Jinping’s return to Maoist socialism means for Phase 1 of the US-China Free Trade Agreement.

I note that Chinese negotiator Liu He, a true market reformer, is on his way to retirement. Vice Premier Liu — he became a friend of mine during our trade negotiations.

When Xi pulled DiDi’s $ 4.4 billion New York IPO at the end of June, Liu was criticized for not intervening sooner, and then forced to undergo what the Chinese are calling “l ‘self-criticism’ which is traditionally used by the Communist Party to discipline members. .

Self-criticism is a practice Mao borrowed from Stalin and came back into vogue in Xi’s China.

GET FOX BUSINESS ON THE GO BY CLICKING HERE

So that may be the biggest difference between Biden and Xi. Self-criticism is not Biden’s forte.

Biden never mentioned China in his speech at the UN today. I’m not sure if he has read or even knows about the WSJ front page story about “Xi Becomes Mao”, nor am I convinced that his main contributors will even inform him about it, but one thing is certain: China is moving away from its status as a competitive adversary to an outright enemy.

State-run economies under totalitarian politics are a mixture of wicked witches and that’s my riff.

This article is adapted from Greg Gutfeld’s opening commentary on the September 21, 2021 edition of “Kudlow”.