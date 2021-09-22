Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

NEW YORK President Joe Biden called on the nations of the world to forcefully tackle the lingering global problems of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first speech before the United Nations General Assembly Tuesday. He denounced the military conflict and insisted that the United States was not seeking “a new cold war with China.”

But while stressing to other world leaders the urgency of working together, Biden avoided responding to criticism from allies over the chaotic U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and a diplomatic storm with France.

Instead, Biden used his speech before the annual meeting of world leaders to argue that the United States remains a reliable international partner after four years of US foreign policy under President Donald Trump.

A d

Heralded a new era of relentless diplomacy, of using the power of our development assistance to invest in new ways of uplifting people around the world, Biden said.

The President made a passionate appeal to friends and adversaries for cooperation, saying that overcoming a daunting list of crises will depend on our ability to recognize our common humanity. “

Biden said the United States, under his leadership, reached a turning point with the end of military operations in Afghanistan last month, ending the United States’ longest war. This has set the table, he said, for his administration to turn its attention to intensive diplomacy at a time when there is no shortage of crises facing the world.

Today, many of our greatest concerns cannot be resolved or even addressed by force of arms, he said. Bombs and bullets cannot defend against COVID-19 or its future variants. “

Biden offered a strong endorsement of UN relevance and ambition at a difficult time in history, and sought to reassure allies wary of US cooperation.

A d

He pledged to double US financial aid to the poorest countries to help them switch to cleaner energy and deal with the ruthless effects of climate change. That would mean increasing aid to around $ 11.4 billion per year after five months previously, doubling the amount to $ 5.7 billion per year. The Biden administration has set a 2024 goal of reaching the $ 11.4 billion mark.

As part of the fight against climate change, rich countries have pledged for many years to spend $ 100 billion a year on climate assistance, but new study shows they are missing $ 20 billion a year . Biden said his new pledge will help rich countries reach their goal.

In the climate negotiations, there is a dramatic divide between rich and poor nations. Developing countries and others are reluctant to further reduce emissions of heat-trapping gases without the help of developed countries, which, in the words of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, are the people who created the problem.

A d

Biden appeared to overcome the growing skepticism he faced from world leaders early in his presidency, including criticism that Biden gave too little weight to Allied concerns on issues that have ramifications for them. America’s friends on the world stage.

Eight months after starting his presidency, Biden has not been in tune with his allies on ending the US war in Afghanistan. He has faced differences over how to share coronavirus vaccines with the developing world and over travel restrictions in the event of a pandemic. And there are questions about how best to respond to China’s military and economic measures.

Its recent explosion with France stems from a three-way deal between the United States, Britain and Australia that undermined a more than $ 60 billion deal on French submarines in favor of a plan to equip Australia with nuclear-powered submarines.

The move is expected to give Australia enhanced capabilities to patrol the Pacific amid growing concerns about the increasingly aggressive tactics of the Chinese military.

A d

French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian said on Monday that there had been a crisis of confidence with the United States following the episode.

Biden wasn’t that worried. Asked by a reporter as he arrived at the UN on Tuesday, how he planned to restore relations with the French, Biden replied in two words: They are great.

In an interview before meeting Biden on Monday, UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres told The Associated Press that he was concerned about the completely dysfunctional relationship between the United States and China and the possibility that this could lead to another cold war.

The secretary-general did not abandon his concerns over US-China tensions as he addressed the leaders at the opening of Tuesday’s meeting. It will be impossible to meet the dramatic economic and development challenges when the world’s two largest economies are at odds, “he said.

A d

Biden sought to downplay concerns about escalating Chinese tensions into something more, saying: We are not looking for a new Cold War or a world divided into rigid blocs. Notably, Biden did not utter the word China in his 34-minute speech.

More generally, he strongly insisted on the need for world leaders to work together on the COVID-19 pandemic, to meet past obligations to fight climate change, to deal with emerging technological problems and to strengthen trade rules.

We will choose to build a better future. We, you and I have the will and the capacity to improve it. Ladies and gentlemen, we can no longer afford to waste time, he said. “We can do it.

Biden has limited his time at the United Nations due to coronavirus concerns. He met Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in New York after his speech, before returning to the White House for a busy week of diplomacy in virtual environments and Washington.

A d

Morrison and Biden did not comment on the chatter with the French when they briefly appeared to the media at the start of their meeting.

Johnson, the British Prime Minister, briefly referred to the new security alliance that paved the way for the submarine deal when he met Biden later Tuesday at the White House. Johnson said the creation of the alliance, dubbed AUKUS, had great potential to benefit the world. The British leader made no mention of the French outcry.

The president’s advisers were still organizing on Tuesday for Biden to hold an appeal with French President Emmanuel Macron, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said. French government spokesman Gabriel Attal said on Sunday that Macron, who was among many world leaders who did not attend UNGA in person, is should talk to Biden in the coming days.

A d

___

Madhani reported from Washington. Associated Press editors Seth Borenstein, Matthew Daly and Darlene Superville in Washington, Jonathan Lemire in New York, and Edith Lederer at the United Nations contributed to this report.