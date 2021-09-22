New York Times: Trump campaign knew lawyer voting conspiracy theories were baseless, court documents show





The documents – which were filed last week in a libel lawsuit brought by a former Dominion Voting Systems employee – reveal that Trump campaign deputy director of communications Zach Parkinson had contacted staff members campaign on Nov. 13 to ask them to “corroborate or debunk” the Dominion-related allegations, The Times reported Tuesday.

The next day, the newspaper reported, Parkinson received a memo compiled by campaign staff that cited news articles and fact-checking bodies to refute conspiracy theories related to widespread and unfounded voter fraud announced by Rudy Giuliani, then Trump’s personal attorney, and attorney Sidney Powell, who worked for the campaign. At the time, many of their claims had been refuted by federal election security experts and a wide range of bipartisan election administrators across the country.

The memo revealed that there was no evidence that Dominion management had any ties to “antifa,” that Dominion had no direct ties to George Soros or Venezuela, and that the company did not use. Smartmatic software technology in the election, the Times reported.

The memo was prepared as Giuliani held a savage, tangent press briefing on November 19, in which Trump’s legal team exposed the case of widespread voter fraud in the election.

At no time have the right-wing lawyers produced any evidence of their allegations of widespread fraud. Powell has made extreme and baseless claims about the interference of Communist Venezuela and Soros in the US elections. Giuliani has repeatedly made allegations citing people he said could not be disclosed for their own safety and well-being.

Court documents obtained by The Times show for the first time that the baseless nature of these claims was apparently known to Trump campaign officials from the start and, the newspaper notes, suggest they did not raise the findings because Powell and others attacked Dominion.

It is not clear to what extent the memo was shared among campaign staff or if Trump knew or saw it, according to the Times. Giuliani said in a statement that he had not seen him before his conspiracy-theory-fueled press conference and asked what motivated him.

“They wanted Trump to lose because they could raise more money,” Giuliani reportedly said in the deposition referring to those who prepared the note, according to court documents cited by The Times.

Beyond Giuliani and Powell, Dominion has taken legal action against MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell, Fox News, Newsmax, and One America News.

The company is seeking billions of dollars in damages, saying it has been wronged by baseless allegations of electoral fraud made by Trump confidants. Dominion supplies election materials used by over 40% of U.S. voters and has repeatedly denied all allegations of voter fraud.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/09/21/politics/trump-campaign-voting-conspiracy-theories-memo/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos