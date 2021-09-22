” Modi’s visit ” is essential to strengthening Indo-American relations ”





September 22, 2021

By Lalit K Jha Washington, Sep 22, 2021 (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s three-day visit to the United States would be key to strengthening bilateral ties between the two countries, two leading Indo-American lawmakers have said. During his visit starting Wednesday, Modi would meet with President Joe Biden and attend the first-ever QUAD summit at the White House. I welcome Prime Minister Modis’ visit and believe it will be essential in strengthening US-Indian relations, Congressman Ro Khanna, who represents Silicon Valley in the House of Representatives, told PTI on Tuesday. As Democratic Vice Chairman of the US-Indian Caucus, Khanna said he was proud to work with the rest of the Indian Caucus leaders to help New Delhi in times of need during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through increased collaboration between the world’s oldest democracy and the world’s largest democracy, we can advance the national interests of our two countries, always aspiring to be true to our founding principles of human rights and pluralism. , did he declare. Another Indian-American congressman, Raja Krishnamoorthi, said Bidens’ meeting with Modi would be a “key step” in strengthening the US-India partnership on a range of issues, including investment, trade and finance. union to end the pandemic with an expanded vaccine. manufacture and distribution. In addition, their summit with the other Quad leaders, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan will build on our strong basis of cooperation to ensure the security of the Indo-Pacific region against the continued aggression of the Chinese Communist Party, Krishnamoorthi. noted. Earlier this week, the White House announced that Biden would welcome Modi to his official residence on Friday. The president will participate in a bilateral meeting with His Excellency Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of the Republic of India, “the White House said. Later, Biden and Modi would be joined by their counterparts from Australia and Japan for the first-ever Quad Summit in person. The day before, US Vice President Kamala Harris would meet with the Prime Minister at the White House. The vice president will meet with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday to strengthen the strategic partnership between the United States and India, a White House official told PTI. This meeting will build on their June 3 phone conversation regarding the response to Covid. They plan to discuss democracy, human rights, climate and global health issues, the official said, on condition of anonymity. PTI LKJ MGA MGA

