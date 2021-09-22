PM assistants who have resigned or been shown the door since 2018





LAHORE: While receiving live calls from the general public on television on a multitude of issues ranging from corruption, inflation and governance to the tourism sector and issues related to housing companies on May 11, 2021, the Premier Outgoing Pakistani Minister Imran Khan had reaffirmed his commitment that he would change teams if his advisers and ministers were not efficient.

Research shows that not all advisers, ministers, special assistants and loyal assistants appointed by the prime minister have been fired for poor performance or corruption, etc. Some have left precious and comfortable offices of their own accord.

For example, a key Pakistani leader Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and Punjab provincial senior minister Abdul Aleem Khan chose to hang up on September 11, 2021. Aleem cited urgent personal business commitments as the main one. raison. and his resignation has not yet been accepted. Prime Minister Imran Khan is still reflecting on the shocking resignation of his trusted lieutenant Aleem Khans.

On Tuesday, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Electricity and Petroleum Tabish Gauhar stepped down amid speculation like an argument with Federal Minister Hammad Azhar and conflict of interest etc. The PTI had started to lose followers long before it came to power in August 2018..

On December 16, 2017, a day after being disqualified by the Supreme Court, Jahangir Khan Tareen had called him one day as Pakistan’s general secretary Tehreek-e-Insaf. Here is a list of special assistants, advisers and ministers to the prime minister who have left their posts for one reason or another in the past 37 months, or have been sent home by those who appointed them:

The first to leave was Babar Awan, the Prime Minister’s adviser on parliamentary affairs. He resigned his post on September 4, 2018, following a corruption complaint filed against him by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) for allegedly causing delays in the Nandipur power project. Babar was however renamed to the same niche in 2020.

The next to come in the sights was Atif Mian, the prime minister’s economic adviser. Atif was handed the pink slip by the then newly formed PTI government on September 7, 2018. The government had in fact been severely criticized by several religious groups for appointing Atif, an economist at Princeton University, as he belonged to to the Ahmadi minority community. .

In December 2018, Federal Science and Technology Minister Azam Swati was ordered to return home just days after being caught in a controversy over the transfer of police from Islamabad. He did, however, manage to return to the Federal Cabinet after a while.

Most recent to leave, aside from Tabish Gauhar, include Ashiq Awan and Aun Chaudhry, who left or were forced to leave on August 6, 2021.

On July 29 of this year, Prime Minister Imran Khan’s adviser on institutional reform and austerity, Dr Ishrat Hussain, resigned.

Another special assistant to the prime minister, Zulfi Bukhari, resigned his post on May 17, 2021, saying he took a very moral approach as his name surfaced in a scam report on the Rawalpindi ring road unveiled by the government of the day.

On March 29, 2021, Abdul Hafeez Sheikh resigned from his post as Minister of Finance and Revenue.

On March 26, 2021, the special assistant to the Prime Minister in charge of petroleum, Nadeem Babar, had to leave the charge of the oil crisis. According to details gathered by a section of the media, Nadeem Babar was forced to leave on the instructions of Prime Minister Imran Khan because his name appeared in an investigation related to the fuel crisis in June 2020. On January 13 of this year, a disgruntled PTI leader, Nadeem Afzal Chan, had resigned as special assistant to the prime minister.

On January 8, 2021, PTI’s Firdous Shamim Naqvi stepped down as opposition leader in the Sindh Assembly ahead of the senatorial elections. His outburst against the party had paved the way for Haleem Adil Sheikh to lead the opposition in the Sindh Assembly.

In October 2020, Lieutenant-General (retired) Asim Saleem Bajwa stepped down as the Prime Minister’s information adviser. Bajwa had tendered his resignation in September of the same year, but the prime minister refused to accept.

Then, on August 3 of this year, Asim Bajwa also resigned as chairman of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor Authority (CPEC). In April 2020, Shahzad Arbab was removed from his post as advisor to the Prime Minister on accountability.

In April 2020, MQM’s Khalid Mehmood Siddiqui resigned from his post as Minister of Information Technology. On February 25, 2020, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for the Media, Iftikhar Durrani, had to return home.

On November 20, 2019, the Prime Minister’s special assistant in charge of media affairs, Yousaf Baig Mirza, resigned, citing personal reasons. Yousaf Baig Mirza, by the way, met Prime Minister Imran Khan again on Tuesday and may well be in the running for a new niche. The current government appoints people who had previously waived office.

On August 24, 2021, in what could be described as a shock to the government’s economic team, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Finance and Revenue, Dr Waqar Masood, decided to resign.

On November 5, 2020, the special assistant to the Prime Minister responsible for the division of power, Shahzad Syed Qasim, left his post. He had assisted Prime Minister Imran Khan with his expertise in the development of mineral resource marketing and on the affairs of the Energy Division.

On July 29, 2020, the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Digital Pakistan, Tania Aidrus, and the Prime Minister’s Special Assistant for Health, Dr Zafar Mirza, announced that they had stepped down from their posts in the midst of ‘an uproar of corruption. It is imperative to note that only seven people (14%) of the 50-plus members of Imran Khan’s Cabinet were his former companions, and almost 86% of government officials joined the PTI at its historic rally in Lahore from October 30, 2011. or just before the 2018 election.

