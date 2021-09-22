Donald Trump sues New York Times and niece Mary Trump over tax story





Former President Donald Trump filed a lawsuit against the New York Times, three of his reporters and his niece, claiming they had instigated an insidious plot to obtain his private records for a story about his tax history.

The lawsuit, which was filed Tuesday in Dutchess County, New York, alleges the newspaper convinced Mary Trump to smuggle files out of her attorney’s office and turn them over to the Times despite signing a confidentiality agreement. The lawsuit seeks damages in an amount to be determined at trial, but not less than $ 100 million from Mary Trump and The Times.

While Times reporters David Barstow, Susanne Craig and Russ Buettner, who won a Pulitzer Prize for explanatory reporting in 2019 for their reporting on former tax presidents, were party to the deal signed by Mary Trump, the lawsuit cites Mary Trump’s interview with Molly Jong-Fast on The Daily Beasts The New Abnormal podcast to try and argue that their collective efforts to violate and / or tortiously interfere with his contractual rights and otherwise maliciously conspire against him makes them also responsible, citing the following exchange:

Molly Jong-Fast: You were ultimately the source of the tax story.

Mary Trump: Yeah, uh, I’m really, really proud of that. But I have to be honest with you, I didn’t even remember that I had [the Confidential Records]. It’s all due to the brilliant Susanne Craig for, one, reminding me that I had them and, two, trying to convince so effectively and tenaciously, I mean it took her months before I did, it’s entirely up to her.

I think he’s a fucking loser, and he’s going to throw whatever he can against the wall, Mary Trump said of her uncle’s new costume. His despair. The walls close and he throws anything that might stick against the wall. As is always the case with Donald, try changing the subject.

The Times did not immediately respond to a request for comment on the lawsuit.

This is a developing story …

