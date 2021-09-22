China is heading towards carbon neutrality by 2060; President Xi Jinping vows to shut down new overseas coal-fired power plants





In his pre-recorded video address, President Xisa said that the year 2021 is truly remarkable for the Chinese people, as it marks the centenary of the Communist Party of China as well as the 50th anniversary of the restoration of the rightful seat of the People’s Republic of China. in the USA. Nations, a historic event that China will solemnly commemorate. Beat the crucial COVID-19 for humanity Xi called for strengthening global coordination COVID-19[female[feminine response and minimize the risk of cross-border transmission of the virus, while stressing that we must defeat COVID-19 and win this decisive fight that is crucial for the future of humanity. Calling vaccination a powerful weapon against COVID-19, he announced that China will strive to deliver 2 billion doses of COVID-19 vaccines to the world by the end of this year. In addition to donating $ 100 million to COVAX, China will donate 100 million doses of vaccine to other developing countries this year, he added. He further said that China will continue to support and engage in the science-based origins global research and strongly oppose political maneuvers in any form. Development, the key to people’s well-being Mr. Xi a proposed global development initiative towards a new stage of balanced, coordinated and inclusive growth to face the severe shocks of COVID-19. He suggested fostering more equal and balanced global development partnerships, forging greater synergy between multilateralism and accelerating the implementation of the UN. 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development. A green and low carbon economy Xi stressed the need to accelerate the transition to a green, low-carbon economy while achieving green recovery and development. China will strive to reach a peak in carbon dioxide emissions before 2030 and achieve carbon neutrality by 2060, he pledged. He added that China would increase its support to other developing countries in developing green and low-carbon energy, andnot to build new coal-fired power projects abroad. Continue dialogue and inclusion Stating that democracy is not a special right reserved for an individual country, but a right enjoyed by the people of all countries, Xi said recent global developments have shown once again that outside of military intervention and the so-called democratic transformation, there is nothing but evil. We must advocate for peace, development, equity, justice, democracy and freedom, which are the common values ​​of humanity, and reject the practice of forming small circles or zero-sum games, he said. He further stressed that the success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another and that the world is large enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries. We must pursue dialogue and inclusion rather than confrontation and exclusion, he stressed. Practice true multilateralism Mr. Xire recalled that there is only one international system, with the United Nations at its center. He urged the The UN will carry the banner of true multilateralism high and serve as a central platform for countries to jointly safeguard universal security, share development achievements, and chart a course for the world’s future. The United Nations must move forward, in a balanced manner, highlight pressing issues and focus on concrete actions and ensure that the commitments made by all parties to multilateralism are genuinely fulfilled, he said. Full statement available here

