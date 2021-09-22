GT Voice: Asian countries wary of AKUS arms race trap





The Ohio-class guided-missile submarine USS Tennessee returns to Naval Submarine Base Kings Bay, Georgia, United States. Photo: Xinhua The new submarine deal, in which the United States and the United Kingdom pledge to help Australia build a fleet of eight nuclear-powered submarines, has sparked an intense backlash in France and the UK. whole EU. The way France has been treated by the US, UK and Australia by secretly signing a security partnership and abandoning the existing Paris contract for the supply of submarines to Canberra has been called a ‘”unacceptable,” by EU chief Ursula von der Leyen in an interview with CNN on Monday. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian called the new agreement a “stab in the back”. Furious French officials are also said to be seeking EU support to derail an EU-Australia free trade deal. In response, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Monday that US President Joe Biden will meet with French President Emmanuel Macron over the “next few days.” While it is unclear how Biden will attempt to quell the worst diplomatic feud between the two countries in recent memory, one thing is certain that it is impossible for the United States to give up one of its own advantages of the new arms contract. No matter how much the United States has declared that it values ​​its French ally or one of its Western coalition partners, the national interests of these allies fall far short of the importance of the American military-industrial complex. . To some extent, America’s contempt for its allies and its eagerness to push Australia to become a nuclear-capable regional partner could underscore its priority of destabilizing the Indo-Pacific region and exploring a new market for them. American defense contractors who have just seen their income decline. following the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan. The so-called AUKUS alliance is widely seen as a US-led attempt to counter China’s growing influence in Asia-Pacific, but, except for a few provocative statements by some Australian politicians, few see the real possibility of a military conflict between China and Australia. . There are many uncertainties at this stage. The question of when Australia’s first nuclear submarine will come into contact with water seems to be an open question. Observers questioned whether the US and UK shipbuilding sectors that are operating at full capacity will be able to build more submarines for Australia. Therefore, at a time when Australia is unlikely to receive a nuclear-powered submarine in the years to come, the perception that the US and UK share technology with Australia for Highly sensitive nuclear propulsion can only fuel regional tensions and push Australia’s neighboring countries into a fierce arms race, sabotaging stability in Asia-Pacific. For example, Indonesia has reacted with concern to Australia’s nuclear submarine aspirations, with its Foreign Office stressing on Friday that “Indonesia is deeply concerned about the continuing arms race and the projected power in the region “. As a result, a previously scheduled summit meeting between Indonesian President Joko Widodo and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison was abruptly called off. If countries in the region get caught up in an arms race to get their hands on their own nuclear-powered submarines, the United States will be the only party to win after destabilizing the region by selling military equipment. The Biden administration considers itself the “best friend” defense lobbyists have ever had in Washington DC, and the AUKUS submarine deal is a good manifestation of that. We call on the countries of the region to resolutely oppose external forces which seek to cover their tracks and destroy peace in Asia.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.globaltimes.cn/page/202109/1234751.shtml The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos