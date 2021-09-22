Fact check in Trump’s letter to Georgia Secretary of State





By Tara Subramaniam

More than 10 months after the 2020 election, former President Donald Trump is still striving for victory in Georgia, a state that went from Trump in 2016 to Biden in 2020. Just days after his defeat, Trump launched conspiracy theories debunked. on the elections in Georgia, including in a now notorious appeal with Georgian Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and his staff.

Ahead of his planned rally in Georgia this weekend, Trump is once again trying to overturn the 2020 election results, even as his previous efforts to do so are under criminal investigation.

In a letter sent to Raffensperger on Friday, Trump alleged that “large-scale electoral fraud continues to be reported in Georgia” and demanded that Raffensperger “initiate the process of decertifying the election, or whatever legal recourse may be. appropriate, and announces the real winner. “

As evidence of the potential fraud, Trump’s letter cites an article from the Georgia Star News, a pro-Trump website whose facts CNN had previously verified when the Trump campaign used it to substantiate its fraud claims last year. .

This time, in an August 30 report, the Georgia Star News claimed that more than 43,000 mail-in votes counted in DeKalb County, Georgia had broken the state’s chain of custody rule. Trump says those votes would be invalid if the rule was violated.

DeKalb County is a large, black-majority, heavily Democratic county that Biden won by nearly 250,000 votes in 2020. Biden’s margin of victory across Georgia was less than 12,000.

According to the rules of the Georgia State Electoral Board regarding postal voting, “ballots from the drop box must be immediately transported to the county registrar.” The Georgia Star News article argues that this rule was violated because, according to it, mail-in ballot transfer forms show that some of the ballots obtained from the drop box were documented as having been received. by the county registrar the next day or that there was no reception time. recorded at all. CNN has not independently verified the Georgia Star News’ claims regarding the number of ballots that match this description.

Facts first: Trump’s fraud allegations in Georgia remain completely baseless. Even though the filing process was violated, Georgia’s secretary of state says the ballots themselves remain valid. Georgia has certified its election results three times under Raffensperger’s leadership and found no mass election fraud.

In his first public response to the letter, Raffensperger told CNN’s Erin Burnett on Monday night that an investigation into the allegations raised by Trump and The Georgia Star News was underway, but suggested the outcome of the investigation would not change. not the election results. or invalidate ballots.

“The ballots themselves have been approved and are legal ballots, but have the processes been violated? That’s what we’re investigating right now, ”Raffensperger said.

Beyond this investigation, there isn’t much else the State or County of DeKalb can do.

“At this point, the DeKalb County Registration and Elections Board has no legal authority under state law to invalidate the presidential election results certified in December 2020 by the Secretary of State of Georgia, “Erik Burton, spokesperson for DeKalb Voter Registration & Elections, told CNN on Monday. “Election challenges for the 2020 presidential election were to be brought to court within five days of certification by the Secretary of State. “

According to David Becker, executive director of the Center for Election Innovation & Research, a non-partisan nonprofit, if Trump is serious about his allegations, he should take them to court, not ask Georgian election officials to do something outside the scope. of their abilities.

“If they think they have a claim, if they think it’s new information that can stand up to a court review,” Becker said, “they should go ahead and file a claim. But intimidating election officials 10, 11 months after an election literally means nothing. “

“All we have here is a losing candidate so out of touch with reality that he is asking for out-of-court decertification of an election almost a year ago,” Becker told CNN, adding, “who even if it were possible to decertify, would not change the outcome of the election. “

The-CNN-Wire ™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/politics/cnn-us-politics/2021/09/21/fact-checking-trumps-letter-to-georgia-secretary-of-state-2/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos