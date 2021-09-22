Politics
Modi Live News Updates: PM leaves for US today, will attend Covid Global Summit hosted by US President Joe Biden
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will depart for the United States today and return to India on September 26. The main elements of the program will be the first face-to-face meeting with US President Joe Biden, the QUAD leaders meeting and the United Nations General Assembly session.
Taliban want to address General Assembly, UN says
In a statement to the UN, the Taliban said they wanted to address the UNGA, and also appointed an Afghan “representative” to the world organization.
Three of 87 pig samples tested positive for African swine fever in Tripura
Authorities must slaughter all pigs within 1 km of the epicenter and declare a 10 km zone as a surveillance zone.
26 new cases of dengue have been reported in Meerut. With this, the active cases amount to 115. There are 63 patients who are hospitalized. We urge people to maintain cleanliness. Measures will be taken against those who flout the protocol
– Akhilesh Mohan, Marketing Director Meerut
Foreign Ministry Jaishankar meets with counterparts from Korea, Italy and Australia on the sidelines of UNGA
Tamil Nadu reports 1,647 new COVID-19 cases, 19 deaths
Magnitude 3.9 earthquake hits Andaman and Nicobar Island
Taliban appointed Doha-based spokesperson Suhail Shaheen as Afghan ambassador to UN after being invited to address world leaders at UN in New York this week: Reuters
Rain warning
A yellow warning has been issued in Himachal Pradesh for the next two days. There will be low visibility and a 2-3 degree Celsius drop in temperature over the next two days: Buni Lal, Scientist, IMD Shimla
Bilateral meeting between President Biden and Prime Minister Modi will provide opportunity to discuss how to deal with the Taliban, expert says
– YEARS
Foreign Minister Dr S Jaishankar had an interaction with Italy’s Foreign Minister and current G20 President Luigi Di Maio
During his visit, Modi will also meet with the leadership of QUAD and attend the session of the United Nations General Assembly.
PM Modi to attend COVID-19 Global Summit hosted by US President Biden today
At their bilateral meeting on September 24, Prime Minister Modi and US President Biden will review Indo-US relations. They are expected to discuss how to strengthen trade and investment ties, strengthen defense and security collaborations, and boost clean energy partnership, among others.
– Foreign Minister HV Shringla
Prime Minister Modi will be accompanied by a high-level delegation including Foreign Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to depart for the United States today
