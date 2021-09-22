NAB press release against Nawaz rather an extension plea: Marriyum





LAHORE: PMLN Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb said the recent NAB press release against Nawaz Sharif was a desperate call from its chairman for an extension.

In a statement released here on Tuesday, Marriyum said this press release was an extension plea because 80% of it was focused against Nawaz Sharif, who was Prime Minister Imran Khan’s political agenda.

She pointed out that despite the 35-year long political career, service as chief minister and three times as prime minister-elect, not a single penny of corruption of public funds has been proven against Nawaz.

Nawaz and Shehbaz made the country a nuclear power, installed 14,000 megawatts of electricity, brought in CPEC, built highways, public transport projects of subways, hospitals, schools, colleges, universities and yet this vengeful government could not even accuse it of a penny of corruption. in public money. Meanwhile, the PTI government has only stolen the people’s vote, sugar, flour, medicine, electricity, gas, wheat, LNG and oil. They have driven millions of people below the poverty line and millions of unemployed while crushing them under skyrocketing inflation and taxes, she added.

The press release said that Nawaz Sharifs’ assets were being used for salvage purposes under this tainted NAB court decision that was made by blackmailing judges, the decision which resulted from the bribery of judges from the NAB. the Serena hotel. She said the case on which the press release was issued is still pending.

This press release is not a document issued by an institution but by an instrument of political victimization by Imran Khan, who led the most vicious campaign of political victimization in the country’s history. This press release is an expression of the desperation and frustration of the NAB-Niazi alliance which erased all legalities and due process but still got nothing but appeals from the courts, he said. -she adds.

She said the NAB statement brags about collecting Rs 538 billion from public money but gives no details. She demanded that every detail of the whereabouts of the recovered money and the amount spent to recover that money be made public. She said the Pakistani people have a right to know how much money has been made by touts, frontmen and Imrans agents in this whole fiasco. The former Minister of Information asked why the NAB does not act with so much rigor and aggressiveness on the theft of Rs450 billion of public flour. Why is the chairman of the NAB turning a blind eye to the theft of more than 800 billion rupees in sugar? Why is he not wondering how millions of rupees were spent on the Imrans Zaman Park residence and the illegal regularization of the Bani Gala palace? Why is he blindfolded on the theft of Rs400 billion in LNG, the helicopter business and the foreign financing business? Why is the chairman of the NAB silent on how virtually every transfer, assignment, FIR registration, transfer of ownership, cabinet ministries, admission to schools and hospitals has become a function of corruption.

She was unleashed on the Broadsheet affair by saying that Imran made NAB his agent, his leader and his tout in which the nation paid Rs 250 million, Rs 9 billion and was still indebted for Rs 300 million in fees legal. She demanded that every detail of this matter be made public and that a press release be issued. She said this circus will no longer be allowed to continue. The Pakistani people will not be fooled by the diversions, she concluded.

