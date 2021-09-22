Trump campaign knew lawyers’ claims on voting machine were baseless, memo shows





The court documents, which were originally filed late last week as a motion in a defamation lawsuit brought against the campaign and others by former Dominion employee Eric Coomer, contain evidence officials of the Trump campaign knew early on that many of the allegations against the companies were unfounded.

The documents also suggest the campaign leaned on its Dominion findings even as Sidney Powell and other lawyers attacked the company in conservative media and ultimately filed four federal lawsuits accusing it of a broad conspiracy to target to rig the election against Trump.

According to emails in the documents, Zach Parkinson, then deputy director of campaign communications, contacted his subordinates on Nov. 13 asking them to corroborate or debunk several cases involving Dominion. The next day, according to the emails, Parkinson received a copy of a memo concocted by his staff from what appear to be largely news articles and public fact-checking services.

Even though the memo was hastily put together, it refuted a series of allegations Powell and others made in public. He found :

This Dominion did not use voting technology from software company Smartmatic in the 2020 election.

This Dominion had no direct connection with Venezuela or Soros.

And that there was no evidence that the Dominions leadership had any ties to left-wing anti-fa activists, as Powell and others had claimed.

As Coomers’ attorneys wrote in their defamation petition, the memo produced by the Trump campaign shows that, at least internally, the Trump campaign discovered that there was no evidence to support conspiracy theories. regarding Dominion and Coomer.

Even then, many political observers and voters, Democrats and Republicans alike, dismissed the efforts of Powell and other pro-Trump lawyers like Rudy Giuliani as a savage and ultimate attempt to appease a defeated president in denial of his loss. But the false theories they propagated quickly gained traction in the conservative media and endure almost a year later.

It is not known if Trump was aware of or saw the memo. Still, the documents suggest that his campaign communications staff were silent about what they knew about the claims against Dominion at a time when the allegations were circulating freely.

The Trump campaign has continued to allow its agents, according to the motion, to advance debunked conspiracy theories and vilify Coomer, apparently without providing them with their own research to debunk those theories.

Coomer, the former Dominions chief strategy and product safety officer, sued Powell, Giuliani, the Trump campaign and others last year in Denver district court. He said after the election he was falsely accused by a right-wing podcast host of hacking his company’s systems to secure Trump’s defeat, and then telling left-wing activists that he had.

Shortly after host Joe Oltmann made these accusations, they were echoed and amplified by Powell and Giuliani, who were part of a self-proclaimed elite strike force of lawyers leading the charge to challenge the victory for Joe Bidens.

Powell and Giuliani did not respond to messages seeking comment on the documents. Trump officials also did not respond to emails seeking comment.

Trump continues to falsely claim that the election was stolen from him, and in recent months, Powell and Giuliani have stuck to their claims that the election was riddled with fraud. A lawyer for Giuliani said in a court file last month that at least some of his allegations of electoral fraud were substantially true.

And just three weeks ago, Powell told an Australian Broadcasting Corp reporter. that the 2020 election was essentially a bloodless coup where they took over the presidency of the United States without a single shot being fired.

It is still unclear how widely the memo was disseminated among Trump campaign staff. According to court documents, Giuliani said in a deposition that he did not see the memo until he made his presentation in Washington, and he questioned the motives of those who prepared it.

They wanted Trump to lose because they could raise more money, Giuliani reportedly said in the deposition.

