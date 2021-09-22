Manage disputes with “dialogue and cooperation”

NEW YORK: Faced with mounting tensions with the United States, Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Tuesday reiterated his country’s long-standing multilateralism policy, telling world leaders at the United Nations that differences between countries must be resolved by dialogue and cooperation. “

His comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he had no intention of starting a new Cold War “per se a response to the UN chief’s criticism that Washington and Beijing must be sidelined. ensure that their differences and tensions do not derail their 42-year relationship.

“The success of one country does not necessarily mean the failure of another,” Xi said in a recorded speech. “The world is big enough to accommodate the common development and progress of all countries.”

Comments from the leaders of the two great powers, the world’s most formidable economies, appeared to represent efforts to calm the waters after UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres berated them over the weekend for putting the confrontation before productive dialogue.

China often preaches multilateralism, although its critics say its policies towards Taiwan and the land disputes in the South China Sea strongly point to the contrary. Without directly mentioning the United States, he said that military intervention from outside and the so-called democratic transformation only brings harm. “

We must pursue dialogue and inclusion rather than confrontation and exclusion, ”he said.

The very presence of a speech by Xi was unexpected. Previous programs by UN speakers have indicated that a Chinese vice premier will deliver remarks on Friday afternoon. The decision to integrate the country’s supreme leader propelled him to the list on Tuesday’s first day, hours after Biden’s remarks.

