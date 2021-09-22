PKS: Jokowi doesn’t trust ministers other than Luhut





Merdeka.com – Politician VFD Bukhori Yusuf suspects President Joko Widodo of having a problem of trust with his ministers, with the exception of the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan. The reason, Jokowi has given Luhut a number of positions, such as being recently appointed team chairman of the National Movement for the Pride of Made in Indonesia. While managing the Covid-19 pandemic, Luhut was also assigned as the Java-Bali PPKM emergency coordinator. Luhut also enjoys the trust of several other posts. Bukhori believes that Jokowi has a number of considerations for giving Luhut a number of tasks outside of his authority as Minister. “I can confirm that President Jokowi must have his own considerations as to the reasons for choosing the LBP, which, once again, has been appointed to various tasks and authorities,” Bukhori said, quoted on Wednesday (9/22). However, he suspects that Jokowi still appoints Luhut because he has trust issues with other cabinet ministers. Additionally, Jokowi appears to rely on Luhut for various strategic tasks. “If we look closely, it appears that President Jokowi does not trust other ministers from his own party,” Bukhori said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) has just appointed Luhut Binsar Pandjaitan team chairman of the Proud National Movement Made in Indonesia (Gernas BBI). This is the fifth post that Jokowi has given to the Coordinating Minister of Maritime Affairs and Investment. Political observer Ujang Komarudin felt that Luhut’s many positions dovetail with the public’s nickname as minister of all affairs. “It seems that people’s opinions on LBP ministers in all fields are close to the truth. With so many positions and positions in its hands, LBP has its own community nickname,” Ujang said when he spoke. contacted on Tuesday (9/21). According to Ujang, it is not good that Luhut becomes a “superman”. The distribution of power and position is not good for one person. It is as if there were no more holders. “It’s not good if the distribution of power or position is in the hands of one person. It’s like that person is Superman. And it’s like there is no more. great people in this republic, ”Ujang said. According to Ujang, President Joko Widodo should have given the opportunity to personalities other than Luhut to manage the country. He thinks there are still a lot of great people in Indonesia. “There are a lot of great people in this republic. They should give them a chance to run the country the right way,” he said. [rnd]

