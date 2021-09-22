Biden’s approval in Iowa poll falls below Trump all-time low





President Joe Biden’s approval rating in a new poll from Iowa is lower than that of two of his recent predecessors, including former President Donald Trump.

Iowa, a historic swing state, often serves as a turning point for presidential campaigns because its primary occurs first in the electoral cycle. Although it has turned redder in recent years, it is still a state where Democrats can claim victory, and Biden’s poor performance could hurt his party in a critical midterm election.

Republicans only need one Senate seat and six House seats to take control of Congress and block Biden’s platform for the final two years of his presidency. Only one Democrat from Iowa, Rep. Cindy Axne, is running for re-election in 2022, so it won’t have a major impact on the partisan distribution of Congress. But as the slim majority of Democrats in the Senate show, a seat can make all the difference.

The Des Moines Register / Mediacom Iowa poll released Tuesday gave Biden an approval rating of just 31%. Biden has been negative with Iowa voters since March and Tuesday’s poll showed a 12 point drop in approval since June.

Biden’s approval was also four points lower than Trump’s worst approval in the Iowa poll. In December 2017, Trump received only 35% support, a point lower than former President Barack Obama’s worst performance, which left him at 36% in February 2014. Former President George’s worst performance W. Bush in the poll came in September 2008, when it received only 25 percent approval.

President Joe Biden’s approval rating in Iowa has fallen below the historic low of his predecessor, former President Donald Trump. Above, Biden speaks at a campaign event on February 1, 2020, in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Justin Sullivan / Getty Images

The poll surveyed over 800 Iowan adults and has a 3.5 point margin of error.

“It’s a bad poll for Joe Biden, and it’s playing into everything he’s touching right now,” pollster J. Ann Selzer told the Des Moines Register.

Plaguing Biden’s approval rating is America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan and the COVID-19 pandemic. Only 22% of Iowans approve of Biden’s way of handling Afghanistan, including one in four self-identified Democrats. Only 36% of Iowans approve of Biden’s handling of the pandemic, a drop of 17 points from June.

The vaccination status creates a stark contrast in how people view Biden’s approach to the COVID-19 pandemic. Half of people who have already been vaccinated against COVID-19 approve of Biden’s pandemic strategy. While not a resounding endorsement from the president, it is significantly higher than the 4% of unvaccinated people who approve.

Fewer Iowians think the country is going in the right direction now than in December 2017. Only 21% of those polled said the country was going in the right direction, compared to 29% who thought the country was heading in the right direction. December, when Trump was in office. The two presidents faced a partisan divide, but more Republicans saw the country as going in the right direction under Trump than Democrats currently do under Biden.

Trump won Iowa in 2016 with 51% of the vote and increased his support in 2020, winning with 53%. So it’s not entirely unexpected that Biden will face resistance, but the drop in his approval rating could cause problems for Democrats hoping to win in Iowa in 2022 and a bigger problem s’ it turns out to be an indicator of its situation in other states of the battlefield. .

While Biden is struggling in Iowa, his national poll is still higher than Trump’s. Facing a steady decline, Biden’s average approval rating fell below 50% in mid-August amid America’s withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to FiveThirtyEight. At 46%, Biden’s approval is about six points higher than Trump’s at the same time in his presidency.

