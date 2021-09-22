Speeding up capital spending, using technology: Prime Minister Modi’s message to officials





Speed ​​up capital spending and ensure government programs are fully implemented, Cabinet Secretary Rajiv Guba told all central government secretaries, following up on Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s suggestions in a recent interaction. In a communication dated September 20, the secretaries were also urged to leverage digital technology in all government programs and to engage with the new Capacity Building Commission to reorient civil servants towards “evolving requirements.” Modi had met the secretaries of all ministries and central departments on September 18.

This was his third such meeting with the country’s top officials, and the first mid-term sensitization to seek suggestions and share ideas with the babudom. The first two took place in 2014 and 2019, shortly after taking office following Lok Sabha’s election. In his follow-up communication, Guba reminded the secretaries of their discussion with the Prime Minister and the areas highlighted by him. A key point of discussion during the interaction was technology and data-driven governance. Secretaries were reminded to do their utmost to “fully harness the power of technology”, embrace the saying “data is wealth” and ensure that every government project and program has an integrated digital component. . They were asked to strictly follow and record the state of play of the announcements made in the Union budget and the action points formulated in the Prime Minister’s recent speech for Independence Day. A time-bound implementation plan was sought with a roadmap to achieve 100% saturation in all central government regimes. The cabinet secretary also noted that capital spending must be “accelerated to meet the target for the current fiscal year” and said progress made by several ministries was unsatisfactory. Particular mention was made of the Government’s Capacity Building Commission (CBC) to “reorient the training” of civil servants “according to changing needs”. “Ministries should contact the CBC and inform them of their current architecture / training institutes and discuss in detail their training needs, as well as the need to continue / reorient existing training institutions,” advised the cabinet secretary. , asking that each ministry designate a nodal agent to collaborate with the commission. Secretaries from various departments have also been urged to use GeM – the government’s electronic procurement portal – for all procurement by their ministries and organizations under their authority. The bureaucracy was further advised to organize interaction sessions with its staff and solicit their input on the work of the ministry.

