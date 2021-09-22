Indonesian G20 Presidency will boost global recognition: INDEF





TEMPO.CO, Jakarta – Institute for Economic and Financial Development (INDEF) Executive Director Tauhid Ahmad said international recognition of Indonesia’s capabilities will increase when it holds the G20 Presidency in 2022. “This will show that Indonesia still has the capacity to organize a global agenda, like that of the World Bank or the IMF (International Monetary Fund),” Ahmad said. AMONG Tuesday. With the presidency of the G20 in 2022, Indonesia will be seen as a country with a stable economy and the capacity to mitigate the COVID-19 pandemic, he added. “As a country capable of organizing the presidency of the G20, we will show our ability to organize international events while having a stable economy and effectively managing COVID-19,” he said. However, Ahmad predicted that the G20 presidency may not have a significant impact on the domestic tourism sector, noting that not all representatives of the G20 member countries will travel to Indonesia as they are still worried about the spread of the COVID-19. “Because the meeting will start in February 2022, it will probably be an online meeting. People coming from abroad are few, so it will not have much effect on the tourism sector,” he said. he explains. However, if many G20 representatives come to Indonesia, the tourism sector could be boosted by an increase in hotel occupancy rates, increased tourism and the purchase of souvenirs at tourist sites, he said. added. “In this situation, the economy is moving but not so much, so it is not profitable for the tourism sector,” he said. President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) will receive the relay of the G20 presidency from the Italian Prime Minister during the closing ceremony of the G20 summit in Rome, Italy, in October 2021. Indonesia will then officially assume the presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2021 to November 2022, under the theme “Recover Together, Recover Stronger”. The 2021-2022 G20 The Presidency is the first Indonesian organization of the event since the creation of the forum in 1999. Read: Sri Mulyani, Governor of BI, to lead meeting on G20 finance track AMONG

